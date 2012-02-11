Feb 11 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday in their first Twenty20 international match. Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat. Zimbabwe B. Taylor b Bates 3 H. Masakadza c Franklin b Williamson 53 F. Mutizwa c Guptill b Mills 0 T. Taibu c Bracewell b N. McCullum 27 M. Waller c Guptill b Mills 11 E. Chigumbura c Guptill b Bates 48 S. Masakadza b Hira 8 K. Meth not out 6 P. Utseya c Franklin b Bates 0 R. Price not out 0 Extras: (nb-1, w-1, lb-1) 3 Total: (for eight wickets, 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-16, 3-78, 4-88, 5-106, 6-135, 7-156, 8-157 Did not bat: Kyle Jarvis Bowling: Mills 4-0-32-2; Bates 4-0-31-3; Bracewell 4-0-47-0 (nb-1); N. McCullum 2-0-11-1; Hira 4-0-22-1 (w-1); Nicol 1-0-9-0; Williamson 1-0-6-1 New Zealand R. Nicol b Jarvis 12 M. Guptill not out 91 B. McCullum c Chigumbura b Jarvis 0 K. Williamson run out 48 C. de Grandhomme not out 0 Extras: (w-9) 9 Total: (for three wickets, 16.5 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-15, 3-152 Did not bat: James Franklin, Nathan Mccullum, Doug Bracewell, Ronnie Hira, Kyle Mills, Michael Bates Bowling: Meth 4-0-34-0 (w-2); Jarvis 3-0-32-2 (w-4); S. Masakadza 2.5-0-26-0 (w-2); Price 4-0-34-0; Utseya 2-0-18-0 (w-1); Chigumbura 1-0-16-0 Previous limited overs results: Feb 3 - 1st ODI - New Zealand won by 90 runs Feb 6 - 2nd ODI - New Zealand won by 141 runs Feb 9 - 3rd ODI - New Zealand won by 202 runs Remaining fixtures: Feb 14 - 2nd Twenty 20, Seddon Park, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston;