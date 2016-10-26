Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
HARARE Zimbabwe have called up uncapped seamer Carl Mumba and batsman Tarisai Musakanda for the two-test home series against Sri Lanka starting in Harare on Saturday.
There is also a recall after five years for seamer Chris Mpofu, while all-rounder Malcolm Waller is back in the squad for the first time since 2014 having recently scored four half-centuries against a touring Pakistan A side.
Mumba and batsman Tarisai Musakanda, who also turns 21 this month, have been rewarded for good form in domestic cricket.
Mumba has 59 wickets in 16 first class matches at an average of less than 18, while Musakanda has played four fewer matches and already scored over 600 runs.
The pace duo of Tendai Chatara and Tinashe Panyangara were not considered due to injury.
The series will be the first for new coach Heath Streak, who was appointed two weeks ago.
Squad
Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Michael Chinouya, Graeme Cremer (captain), Craig Ervine, Hamilton Masakadza, Tino Mawoyo, Peter Moor, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Taurai Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams
NEW YORK Enes Kanter, the NBA star whose home country, Turkey, revoked his passport over the weekend, lashed out at President Tayyip Erdogan at a news conference on Monday, calling him "the Hitler of our century" and describing himself as the victim of political retaliation.