West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and elected to bowl at the start of the second test against Zimbabwe at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday.

West Indies went into the game, which started 30 minutes late because of a light rain shower, with an unchanged side after winning the first test by nine wickets.

They will play with a three-man fast attack but rely heavily on the spin of home player Shane Shillingford.

Zimbabwe have made two changes with a broken finger ruling out wicket keeper Regis Chakabva, whose place behind the stumps will be taken by captain Brendan Taylor. Sean Williams replaces Chakabva while Prosper Utseya comes in for spinner Ray Price.

Zimbabwe are playing their first two-test series since losing at home to India in 2005. They have had only five tests in the last 19 months after ending a six-year hiatus from the test arena.

Teams:

West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Chris Gayle, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel, Shane Shillingford

Zimbabwe - Brendan Taylor (captain), Tino Mawoyo, Vusi Sibanda, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Graeme Cremer, Prosper Utseya, Tendai Chatara

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Ken Ferris)