Aug 22 Zimbabwe all-rounder Prosper Utseya has been reported for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

Match officials had concerns about the off-spinner's action during Zimbabwe's seven-wicket loss in the third and final one-day international against South Africa in Bulawayo on Thursday, the ICC said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)