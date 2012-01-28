Jan 28 List of largest victories in test cricket after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 301 runs in their one-off test in Napier, New Zealand on Saturday: Winner Opponent Result Venue Year England Australia innings & 579 runs London 1938 Australia South Africa innings & 360 runs Johannesburg 2002 West Indies India innings & 336 runs Kolkata 1958 Australia England innings & 332 runs Brisbane 1946 Pakistan New Zealand innings & 324 runs Lahore 2002 West Indies New Zealand innings & 322 runs Wellington 1995 West Indies Bangladesh innings & 310 runs Dhaka 2002 New Zealand Zimbabwe innings & 301 runs Napier 2012 New Zealand Zimbabwe innings & 294 runs Harare 2005 England India innings & 285 runs London 1974 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alastair Himmer;