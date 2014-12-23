CAPE TOWN Dec 23 Zimbabwe all-rounder Malcolm Waller has been suspended from bowling just seven weeks out from the World Cup, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The off-spinner was reported after the second test against Bangladesh in Khulna last month and analysis performed by the ICC's accredited team of Human Movement Specialists at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria.

"The analysis revealed that all of his off-spin deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations," the ICC said in a statement.

Waller, 30, will have the opportunity for re-assessment but faces a race against time with the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starting on Feb. 14.

The middle-order batsman has been used as a bowling option more often in the last 12 months and in his last one-day international against South Africa in September bowled a full compliment of 10 overs. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)