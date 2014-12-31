HARARE Dec 31 Dav Whatmore has been unveiled as the new Zimbabwe coach with the Australian agreeing to an initial contract that runs until the end of the World Cup early next year.

Whatmore, who coached Sri Lanka to the World Cup title in 1996, will take charge of his fourth international side having also led Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Sri Lanka-born 60-year-old, who played seven tests for Australia in 1979, believes there is plenty of potential in the Zimbabwe squad.

"I know this team, I have seen them beating Pakistan, so the potential is there," Whatmore told reporters on Tuesday.

"What we all require is a genuine effort, a duty of care to the employer and a collective effort.

"There are challenges with every position. Coaching is what I do and I enjoy doing it. That's why I am here."

A batting coach will be appointed to assist Whatmore, while incumbent Douglas Hondo will remain as bowling coach.

Zimbabwe Cricket and Whatmore will discuss the possible extension of his contract after the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from Feb. 14-Mar. 29. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)