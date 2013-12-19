WADA reinstates Doha anti-doping laboratory
The Doping Analysis Laboratory in Doha has had its suspension lifted and been reinstated, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa were 22 without loss at lunch on the second day of the first test against India at the Wanderers on Thursday.
Scores:
India 280 (V. Kohli 119, A. Rahane 47; V. Philander 4-61, M. Morkel 3-34) v South Africa 22-0
LONDON IAAF chief Sebastian Coe said on Thursday he was disappointed by the lack of progress being made by Russia in cleaning up its anti-doping regime and made it clear that the ban on the country's athletics federation would continue indefinitely.