KARACHI Dec 13 Pakistan will again hold the final of its premier first-class tournament under floodlights this month as part of the International Cricket Council's efforts to introduce day and night test matches.

A senior PCB official told Reuters the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final would be played from Dec. 20-24 at the national stadium with pink balls being used in the match.

"The decision to make the Quaid Trophy final a day and night affair has been taken because the ICC is keen to see its member countries experiment with using the pink ball and have day and night matches," Saqib Irfan said.

The PCB also held the previous final of its premier tournament under the lights earlier this year. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories