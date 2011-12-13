KARACHI Dec 13 Pakistan will again hold
the final of its premier first-class tournament under
floodlights this month as part of the International Cricket
Council's efforts to introduce day and night test matches.
A senior PCB official told Reuters the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
final would be played from Dec. 20-24 at the national stadium
with pink balls being used in the match.
"The decision to make the Quaid Trophy final a day and night
affair has been taken because the ICC is keen to see its member
countries experiment with using the pink ball and have day and
night matches," Saqib Irfan said.
The PCB also held the previous final of its premier
tournament under the lights earlier this year.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
