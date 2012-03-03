March 3 A Pittsburgh armored car driver
sought in the murder of a co-worker and theft of about $2.3
million is the target of a manhunt, Pittsburgh police said.
The suspect, Kenneth Konias Jr., 22, is alleged to have shot
dead a fellow employee of Garda Cash Logistics on Tuesday before
fleeing with the money, said Sgt. R. Griffin of the Pittsburgh
homicide unit.
Police and federal agents are still searching for Konias and
have received a number of calls, Griffin said in an interview.
"The FBI and everybody is working to try to establish a
location," he said.
The alleged robbery and murder took place in the downtown
Strip District while the armored car picked up money from
various stops on its route, including a casino.
A federal arrest warrant was issued on Friday charging
Konias with a Hobbs Act robbery, which involves interstate
commerce, and firearms violations. He also faces state murder,
theft and robbery charges.
Griffin said Konias fled with at least two weapons and body
armor.
"He should be listed as dangerous when encountered," he
said.
An FBI statement said Konias was believed to be driving a
tan 2006 Ford Explorer.
Garda Cash Logistics, a unit of Canada's Garda World
Security Corp, is offering a reward of up to $100,000 in the
case.