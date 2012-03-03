March 3 A Pittsburgh armored car driver sought in the murder of a co-worker and theft of about $2.3 million is the target of a manhunt, Pittsburgh police said.

The suspect, Kenneth Konias Jr., 22, is alleged to have shot dead a fellow employee of Garda Cash Logistics on Tuesday before fleeing with the money, said Sgt. R. Griffin of the Pittsburgh homicide unit.

Police and federal agents are still searching for Konias and have received a number of calls, Griffin said in an interview.

"The FBI and everybody is working to try to establish a location," he said.

The alleged robbery and murder took place in the downtown Strip District while the armored car picked up money from various stops on its route, including a casino.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on Friday charging Konias with a Hobbs Act robbery, which involves interstate commerce, and firearms violations. He also faces state murder, theft and robbery charges.

Griffin said Konias fled with at least two weapons and body armor.

"He should be listed as dangerous when encountered," he said.

An FBI statement said Konias was believed to be driving a tan 2006 Ford Explorer.

Garda Cash Logistics, a unit of Canada's Garda World Security Corp, is offering a reward of up to $100,000 in the case.