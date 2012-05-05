CHICAGO May 4 An Iowa man was convicted on
Friday of mailing pipe bombs and threatening letters to
investment companies in a failed bid to get the firms to
artificially drive up the value of certain stocks.
A jury in federal court in Chicago found John Tomkins, a
47-year-old machinist from Dubuque, guilty of one count of using
a destructive device while mailing a threatening communication,
two counts of possessing an unregistered destructive device, and
nine counts of mailing a threatening communication.
Tomkins, who has been in custody since 2007 and represented
himself at trial, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Prosecutors said Tomkins, writing under the name "The
Bishop," sent a series of letters to financial institutions in
2005, demanding they move a number of stocks he had an interest
in to specific price targets by specific dates.
In one case, the price Tomkins demanded was $6.66 - the
Biblical sign of the beast.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which led the
100-person-member task force that investigated the mailings and
ultimately tracked them to Tomkins, said the letters and
packages contained recurring phrases, including "Life is full of
choices," "Bang you're dead," and "Tic-Toc."
Some of those phrases, and the nickname Tomkins chose, led
investigators to believe he was at least partially inspired by a
1972 Charles Bronson movie called "The Mechanic."
The film featured a hit man named "Arthur Bishop," who, in
one scene, leaves a bomb inside a car along with the note "Bang.
You're dead."
But prosecutors said Tomkins' motive was financial. At
trial, they presented evidence he had opened option contracts in
two of the companies mentioned in the letters and that the value
of those positions would have increased if the underlying stocks
had moved in the direction he demanded.
The mailings, which began in 2005, took an ominous turn in
2007, when American Century Investment Management in Kansas
City, Missouri, and Janus Capital Group in Denver received
threatening notes and functional but disarmed pipe bombs.
The device sent to Denver was rerouted to the firm's Chicago
office, where police intercepted it.
On the day Tomkins was arrested, investigators recovered two
additional assembled pipe bombs in a storage locker he rented
that were similar to the mailed ones.
They also found receipts for some of the components found
inside the mailed devices.
U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. has tentatively set
Tomkins' sentencing for Aug. 6.