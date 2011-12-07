Former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is pictured in this November 5, 2011 police photograph obtained on November 7. REUTERS/Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office/Handout/Files

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania Former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, already charged with 40 counts of abusing eight boys over 15 years, was arrested at his home on Wednesday and charged with 12 new counts of sexual abuse, Pennsylvania's attorney general said.

Officers led Sandusky from his home in handcuffs, and a judge later set bail at $250,000 cash, a spokesman for Attorney General Linda Kelly. Sandusky had yet to post bail on Wednesday.

The arrest of Sandusky, who was out on bail from the previous accusations, again threw national attention on a scandal that shook the university and the multibillion-dollar world of U.S. college sports.

The new charges stem from allegations by two men, identified as Victims 9 and 10, who testified before a grand jury about alleged abuse by Sandusky when they were children, Kelly said in a statement.

As with the other eight purported victims, the two newest accusers met Sandusky through The Second Mile, a charity he founded for disadvantaged youth, she said.

Sandusky took an interest in them, took them to Penn State games and gave them gifts and money, she said. Affection such as hugging and tickling "escalated to sexual assaults," Kelly said.

Sandusky, 67, a two-time national college football assistant coach of the year, has maintained his innocence.

The scandal has already led to the firing of Penn State President Graham Spanier and Sandusky's longtime boss, legendary head football coach Joe Paterno, who were told about a 2002 incident involving Sandusky and a boy in a shower at a Penn State locker room and did not report it to police.

HEARING SET FOR NEXT TUESDAY

Sandusky, who retired as Penn State defensive coordinator in 1999, was arraigned on Wednesday before Senior Magisterial District Judge Robert Scott. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for next Tuesday in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

He was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility for processing. Even if he posts bail later, he would be subject to electronic monitoring and house arrest, officials said. He would be barred from contacting the accusers and from unsupervised contact with minors.

Sandusky now faces an additional four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of indecent assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children, all felonies, and three related misdemeanors, Kelly said.

Some of the felony charges carry penalties of up to 20 years each in prison. He already faced life in prison if convicted on the previous charges.

Victim 9 told the grand jury that abuse occurred during overnight stays at Sandusky's home and in a swimming pool and Jacuzzi of a State College-area hotel, when he was 11 or 12 years old, Kelly said. The two had met in 2004 at a summer camp organized by The Second Mile.

Victim 10, who was referred to The Second Mile in 1997 when he was 10 years old, testified that wrestling sessions in the basement of Sandusky's home escalated to Sandusky performing oral sex on him, Kelly said. Another incident occurred at a pool on the Penn State campus, and once in a car Sandusky exposed himself and requested oral sex, Kelly said.