By Thomas Escritt
THE HAGUE, Sept 24 European police made more
than 1,000 arrests in a 10-day, continent-wide sweep against
organised crime this month that netted suspected people
traffickers and cocaine smugglers, law enforcement officials
said on Wednesday.
The operation was carried out in towns, airports and
harbours and involved thousands of policemen from all 28
countries of the European Union and six non-European countries.
Police identified 200 victims of human trafficking and saved
30 Romanian minors from trafficking. Some faced forced worked in
prostitution or begging gangs, Europol, Europe's police
organisation, said.
"It's the single largest coordinated assault on organised
crime ever seen in Europe," Rob Wainwright, the head of Europol,
told a news conference at the organisation's headquarters.
He said the operation was made necessary by the increasing
sophistication and interconnectedness of Europe's crime groups,
many of whom were using the hard-to-monitor "dark net" - or
encrypted internet - to communicate with each other.
"Months in the planning, it was a carefully coordinated
series of attacks on key nodal points and crime sectors that
underpin the underground crime economy in Europe," he said.
"What we have seen emerging is an integrated underground
criminal economy," he said.
Arrests were concentrated on criminal middlemen and
go-betweens, as crime kingpins are not typically caught in
sweeps but in operations designed to ensnare them.
Dubbed "Operation Archimedes", 1,027 arrests were made
between September 15 and 23. Authorities seized 599kg of
cocaine, 200kg of heroin and 1.3 tonnes of cannabis.
The operation yielded leads that would result in further
investigations and arrests, Europol said.
Authorities in United States and Colombia also helped in
identifying new drug trafficking routes to Europe, including
drugs increasingly being shipped in parcels sent by post.
