April 9 A Roman Catholic nun with an admitted
gambling addiction faces up to six months in prison for stealing
about $128,000 from two churches where she worked in western New
York, prosecutors and her attorney said on Tuesday.
Sister Mary Anne Rapp, 68, pleaded guilty on Monday to grand
larceny in Orleans County, just west of Rochester, New York. In
addition to time in prison, she will make partial restitution of
the stolen money, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled for
July 1.
Rapp admitted to stealing money from two churches to fund a
gambling addiction from 2006 to 2011, according to the county's
district attorney.
"She's extremely remorseful, and she's done what she can now
to address the underlying problem," her attorney James
Harrington said.
He said she underwent treatment for gambling addiction after
being confronted about the missing money following an audit
requested by a new pastor for the two churches in 2011.
The two churches - St. Mark's in Kendall and St. Mary's in
Holley - lie about 8 miles (13 km) apart in upstate New York,
near the shore of Lake Ontario.
Rapp used some of the money to gamble at a casino in Niagara
Falls, New York, which is about 60 miles to the west, he said.
"No one's above the law," Joseph Cardone, the Orleans County
District Attorney said. "You certainly can't prey on
parishioners of a church who give money in support of their
cause."
