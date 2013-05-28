By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 28 A computer hacker linked to the
group known as Anonymous pleaded guilty on Tuesday to breaking
into a global intelligence company.
Jeremy Hammond of Chicago admitted to hacking into Strategic
Forecasting Inc, based in Austin, Texas, in December 2011. He
also admitted to being involved in hacks at the Federal Bureau
of Investigation and other entities and agencies.
Hammond and his co-conspirators stole confidential
information, including about 60,000 credit card numbers and
records for 860,000 clients of Strategic Forecasting, or
Stratfor, and uploaded it to a server in New York, prosecutors
said.
"I knew what I was doing was against the law," Hammond said
in court on Tuesday.
Hammond faces a maximum 10 year sentence on the charge of
conspiracy to engage in computer hacking. U.S. District Judge
Loretta Preska in New York set sentencing for Sept. 6.
Prosecutors said Hammond, 28, went by the nickname
"Anarchaos" and participated in a series of hacks by groups
called AntiSec and LulzSec, which are loosely associated with
Anonymous.
Anonymous and other loosely affiliated hacking groups have
taken credit for carrying out attacks against the CIA, Britain's
Serious Organized Crime Agency and companies such as Japan's
Sony Corp. Authorities have arrested a number of the group's key
players.
"While he billed himself as fighting for an anarchist cause,
in reality, Jeremy Hammond caused personal and financial chaos
for individuals whose identities and money he took and for
companies whose businesses he decided he didn't like," Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.
Hammond also admitted to participating in a series of hacks
on government and business entities including the Federal Bureau
of Investigation, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the
Boston Police Patrolmen's Association and the Jefferson County,
Alabama, Sheriff's Office.
U.S. authorities announced Hammond's arrest in March along
with charges against five other hackers who they alleged were
also aligned with Anonymous, a loose-knit group of hackers.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; editing by Andrew Hay)