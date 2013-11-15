NEW YORK Nov 15 A Chicago computer hacker tied
to the group known as Anonymous was sentenced on Friday to 10
years in prison for cyber attacks on various government agencies
and businesses, including a global intelligence company.
Jeremy Hammond, 28, was handed the prison term after he had
admitted in May to hacking into Strategic Forecasting Inc in
December 2011, an attack his lawyers contend was driven by
concern about the role of private firms in gathering
intelligence domestically and abroad.
Prosecutors say the hack of Austin, Texas-based Strategic
Forecasting, or Stratfor, resulted in the theft of 60,000 credit
card numbers and records for 860,000 clients, which were then
uploaded online.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)