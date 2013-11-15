(Adds details from court proceeding)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 15 A Chicago computer hacker tied
to the group known as Anonymous was sentenced on Friday to 10
years in prison for cyber attacks on various government agencies
and businesses, including a global intelligence company.
Jeremy Hammond, 28, was handed the maximum term for the
December 2011 hacking of Strategic Forecasting Inc, an attack
his lawyers contend was driven by concern about the role of
private firms in gathering intelligence domestically and abroad.
Prosecutors say the hack of Strategic Forecasting, or
Stratfor, resulted in the theft of 60,000 credit card numbers
and records for 860,000 clients, which were then uploaded
online. Hammond admitted being behind it in May.
He also admitted to hacking several law enforcement agencies
and organizations, including the Arizona Department of Public
Safety, releasing personal details of officers as part of an
attack by the Anonymous-affiliated group LulzSec.
Hammond's lawyers argued their client should be sentenced to
only time he had already served since his March 2012 arrest,
portraying him as a political activist and whistleblower.
As part of the Stratfor attack, Hammond's lawyers said he
turned over company emails to the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks,
which has since selectively released documents revealing the
firm's dealings with clients including Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Coca-Cola Co.
"As a result of the Stratfor hack, some of the dangers of
the unregulated private intelligence industry are now known,"
Hammond said in court.
But Chief Judge Loretta Preska of the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan imposed the 10-year term followed by three years of
supervised release, citing his "total lack of respect for the
law."
"There was certainly nothing high-minded or public spirited
about his hacking," Preska said.
The sentence was the maximum allowed under the single charge
of conspiracy to engage in computer hacking that Hammond pleaded
guilty to in May.
Hammond's sentencing drew more than 250 letters of support
from family, friends and activists, including Daniel Ellsberg,
the former U.S. military analyst who in 1971 released the
Pentagon Papers, the top secret report on the United States'
role in the Vietnam War.
LOUD SUPPORTERS
Roughly 150 people packed the courtroom to watch the
sentencing. A crowd gathered afterwards outside the court with
signs reading "Free Jeremy Hammond" and "Outrage."
Following the sentence, Hammond, with shoulder-length hair
and wearing blue prison garb, raised his hand in a fist as he
was escorted out of the room, saying, "Long live Anonymous."
The case follows a series of hacks by Anonymous-associated
groups AntiSec and LulzSec that Hammond, who went by the
nickname "Anarchaos," began participating in 2011.
Anonymous and other loosely affiliated hacking groups have
claimed credit for attacks against the CIA, Britain's Serious
Organized Crime Agency and companies including Japan's Sony
Corp.
Several key players have been arrested, including Hector
Xavier Monsegur, an Anonymous leader going by the name "Sabu,"
who has been cooperating with the FBI.
The hacks at issue in Hammond's case began about a month
after his supervised release finished following a two-year
prison term on an earlier federal hacking charge, prosecutors
said.
Among the attacks was one Hammond organized in December 2011
of Stratfor, stealing 200 gigabytes of confidential information
he then caused to be disclosed, prosecutors said.
As part of the attack, which supporters hyped on Twitter,
Hammond also deleted all the data on Stratfor's computers,
causing the company to remain offline for six weeks. In online
chats quoted by prosecutors, Hammond said the goal was to
destroy Stratfor.
"I'm hoping bankruptcy, collapse," he wrote.
At Friday's hearing, Hammond said he had never heard of
Stratfor until Monsegur brought it to his attention. He called
the fact Monsegur had been cooperating with the FBI during the
hack a "great surprise."
A spokesman for Stratfor, which is based in Austin, Texas,
declined to comment. Hammond's other hacking targets included
the FBI, the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association and the
Jefferson County, Alabama, Sheriff's Office.
Hammond's lawyers had argued his actions should be put in
context of a long history of political activism. Hammond said he
wanted to be like Chelsea, formerly Bradley Manning, the U.S.
soldier sentenced in August to 35 years in prison for leaking
documents to WikiLeaks.
Sarah Kinstler, a lawyer for Hammond, told the judge that
"motivations matter," and nothing he did was for personal gain.
She called his actions a "new form of protest."
But prosecutors said Hammond's actions harmed thousands of
people. The cited the example of a retired Arizona police
officer and his wife, whose unlisted home phone number was
released, resulting in hundreds of harassing phone calls.
"His sentence underscores that computer hacking is a serious
offense with damaging consequences for victims, and this office
is committed to punishing the perpetrators of such crimes,"
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.
