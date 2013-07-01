By Shilpa Jamkhandikar
| MUMBAI, July 1
MUMBAI, July 1 Aspiring Bollywood actor Suraj
Pancholi left prison on bail on Monday three weeks after being
arrested over a possible role in the suicide of his actress
girlfriend Jiah Khan.
Pancholi, 22, the son of Bollywood acting couple Aditya
Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was released after a Mumbai court set
bail at 50,000 rupees (around $845).
"He has been let out on bail today. He had to pay 50,000
rupees," Pancholi's lawyer Zamir Khan told Reuters by telephone.
Investigators had requested the court for more time to
question him about Jiah Khan's death on June 3. Her last call
was to Pancholi.
Pancholi was arrested on June 10 after Khan's mother Rabia
went public with a letter apparently written by the 25-year-old
actress before she hanged herself in her Mumbai apartment.
In the letter widely published in the Indian media, Khan
spoke of being physically and emotionally abused and of having
an abortion against her will although she did not mention any
names.
Police have yet to file any charges against Pancholi.
Suicide is a crime in India and abetting suicide is punishable
by up to 10 years in prison.
Khan, whose real name was Nafisa Khan, made her Bollywood
debut in 2007 with Ram Gopal Varma's "Nishabd", playing the
18-year-old female lead opposite one of India's best known
actors, Amitabh Bachchan.
"Nishabd" received mixed reviews and did not do well at the
Bollywood box office but Khan went on to play supporting roles
in two more films, the psychological thriller "Ghajini" in 2008
and the comedy "Housefull" in 2010.
(Editing by Tony Tharakan and Paul Casciato)