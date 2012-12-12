EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Dec 12 Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, who ran a hedge fund focused on Asian stocks, agreed on Wednesday to settle insider trading charges over illicit trading in three Chinese bank stocks, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Hwang and his funds, Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners, which were seeded by fund guru Julian Robertson, agreed to pay $44 million to settle the civil charges, according to an SEC statement.
According to the SEC, prosecutors in New Jersey filed parallel criminal charges against Tiger Asia Management.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has