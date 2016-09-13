By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 The brother of 6-year-old
beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, whose gruesome murder two decades
ago remains unsolved, appeared on Monday in his first televised
interview but shed little light on the high-profile cold case.
Burke Ramsey was 9 when his sister went missing from her
bedroom in the family's Boulder, Colorado home early on Dec. 26,
1996, to be found hours eight hours later beaten and strangled
to death in the basement.
The grim crime touched off a media frenzy, fueled by
controversy over her participation in child beauty pageants,
video clips of which were shown exhaustively on cable TV
networks.
Burke Ramsey, during the first segment of a three-part
interview on the "Dr. Phil" show, recalled the first moments
after his mother realized the girl was gone, a threatening
ransom note on the stairs.
"The first thing I remember is my mom bursting in my room
really frantic, saying, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh!,
running around the room, now I know, looking for JonBenet," he
told the show's host, Phil McGraw.
Ramsey said he remained in bed as a police officer entered
next, shining a flashlight in the predawn darkness.
"I was scared I think," he said. "I didn't know if some bad
guy was downstairs (who) my dad was chasing off with a gun or
... I had no idea."
Ramsey remembered later being asked by another police
officer where JonBenet might be and suggesting that she might be
hiding. Later, at the home of a family friend, his father John
Ramsey told him that his sister was dead.
"My dad just said, 'She's in heaven,'" he said. "I was kind
of like, 'How is that possible?'"
Despite McGraw's assertion during the broadcast that Burke
Ramsey was the "missing link" in the case who had "never
answered questions" about what happened in the house that
morning, the boy was questioned at length by investigators
following his sister's murder and again years later.
Though John and Patsy Ramsey fell under police suspicion at
the time, Boulder County District Attorney Mary Lacy said in
2008 they were no longer considered suspects in the case after
new DNA testing techniques proved that male DNA found in the
murdered girl's underwear did not match anyone in the family,
including Burke.
The DNA profile has been entered into a national crime
database but no matches have turned up, Lacy said.
