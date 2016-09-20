By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, Sept 19
DENVER, Sept 19 The brother of child beauty
queen JonBenet Ramsey, whose 1996 murder remains unsolved, said
on Monday he had nothing to do with her death, speculating that
the killer was a pedophile who stalked her at pageants.
In the final installment of a three-part interview on the
"Dr. Phil" show, Burke Ramsey, who was 9 when his 6-year-old
sister was slain, said it "blows my mind" that some still
suspect a family member in her death.
Now 29, Ramsey, who works in the computer industry, denied
harming his sister when asked by host Phil McGraw, who then
asked him who he thought killed the girl.
"Probably some pedophile in the pageant audience," Ramsey
responded, without offering specific evidence.
The body of JonBenet Ramsey was found bludgeoned and
strangled in the basement of her parents' Boulder, Colorado,
home on Dec. 26, 1996.
The murder of the blond, blue-eyed youngster made worldwide
headlines when videos surfaced of her performing in child beauty
pageants dancing and singing in full makeup and dressed in
various costumes.
Early in the case, police described the girl's parents, John
and Patsy Ramsey, as being under "an umbrella of suspicion"
because of the odd circumstances surrounding the murder.
Both parents denied that anyone in the family killed their
daughter. Patsy Ramsey, a former Miss West Virginia, died of
ovarian cancer in 2006, and John Ramsey moved away from Colorado
and has since remarried.
Amid a flurry of documentaries and news stories on the
upcoming 20-year anniversary of the killing, Boulder Police
Chief Greg Testa said his department would not comment on the
renewed media interest in the case.
In 1999, a grand jury voted to indict the parents, but
then-District Attorney Alex Hunter declined to prosecute them,
citing a lack of evidence.
Despite McGraw's assertion during the broadcast that Burke
Ramsey was the "missing link" in the case who had "never
answered questions" about what happened in the house that
morning, the boy was questioned at length by investigators
following his sister's murder and again in later years.
Burke Ramsey said he also testified before the grand jury.
In 2008, authorities disclosed that male DNA found in the
girl's underwear did not match that of anyone in the Ramsey
family. No match has been found in DNA databases, so the donor
is still unidentified.
Burke Ramsey said he continued "to keep the hope alive" the
killer will be found.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing by Dan Whitcomb
and Peter Cooney)