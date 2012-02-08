By James Kelleher

CHICAGO Feb 8 A former engineer for Motorola Inc was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing trade secrets from the company but cleared of economic espionage for China.

Hanjuan Jin had been charged with illegally possessing thousands of Motorola's trade secrets on her computer and in other forms of digital storage. The woman was detained by federal agents at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Feb. 28, 2007 during a random security search as she tried to board a flight to Beijing on a one-way ticket.

Prosecutors said Jin, a Chinese-born American, intended to pass the information to the Chinese military.

Jin, 41, who worked for Motorola from 1998 to 2007, pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a jury trial, putting her case in the hands of U.S. District Judge Ruben Castillo, who conducted a so-called bench trial last November.

Castillo handed down a split verdict on Wednesday, finding Jin guilty of stealing Motorola's trade secrets but not guilty of economic espionage against the United States.

Castillo said that while federal prosecutors had proven that Jin had "criminally betrayed Motorola", he could not reasonably infer Jin meant to betray her adopted country.

Jin was found guilty on three counts of theft of trade secrets, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count. She was allowed to remain free on bond until her sentencing, which was scheduled for April 18.

"Motorola Solutions appreciates the significant efforts the government devoted to prosecuting this case and securing this verdict," the company said in a statement. "We fully cooperated with the government's investigation and are pleased with this outcome."

Motorola Inc split into Motorola Solutions and Motorola Mobility in January 2011. Motorola Mobility is being sold to Google Inc.