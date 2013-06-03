NEW YORK The hottest weekend of the year in New York City was one of the most violent, with 26 people shot, seven of them fatally, over 72 hours, police said on Monday.

Among the victims was an 11-year-old girl walking out of an apartment block in Brooklyn on Friday. She was hit in the neck by a bullet intended for two men nearby, according to the New York Police Department.

She was recovering at a hospital after surgery, and police said they had arrested a 17-year-old boy for the shooting.

In nearly two dozen incidents from Friday through Sunday, some victims escaped with only a bullet grazing a limb, according to police.

Other victims, most of them young men, died on city sidewalks.

On Friday evening, police found Terrence Davis, 24, lying outside a cellphone store in the Bronx with multiple bullets in his torso. A few hours later, Antonio Wilson, 23, was shot in his armpit on a street in Brooklyn.

Early Sunday morning, Ivan Martinez, 21, was found at an intersection in the South Bronx with a single shot to his head. Later that day, Damien Powell, 25, was shot repeatedly in his torso outside his Brooklyn home.

All four men died from their injuries.

Some studies have suggested that violent crimes increase with the temperature, perhaps as more people mingle outdoors, but the New York Police Department did not respond to a question on Monday on whether the weekend's violence was linked to several consecutive days of unseasonable temperatures reaching the 90s.

Despite the weekend's violence, gun crimes have declined in the city this year -- 402 people were shot up to the end of May, compared with 574 people during the same period in 2012. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bob Burgdorfer)