By Adam Kirby
| JOLIET, Ill., Sept 4
JOLIET, Ill., Sept 4 Prosecutors on Tuesday
asked the jury in the Drew Peterson trial to give weight to
witnesses who said the former suburban Chicago police officer
threatened his third wife and was capable of murder, while
defense lawyers stressed the lack of physical evidence that he
killed her.
During closing arguments in the trial of Peterson, accused
of killing his third wife Kathleen Savio, Assistant State's
Attorney Chris Koch conceded that the evidence against Peterson
was largely circumstantial. But Koch said that witness testimony
proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Peterson had a motive,
intent and ability to murder Savio.
"Keep in mind common sense," Koch said. "When you use your
common sense, it is obvious this man killed Kathleen Savio."
Koch said the combined weight of the evidence from witnesses
should be enough to find Peterson guilty beyond reasonable
doubt.
Peterson is accused of killing Savio in 2004 during a
contentious divorce and then staging her death to look like an
accidental drowning. Savio was found dead in a bathtub and
investigators initially ruled it accidental. Suspicions were
raised when Peterson's fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, disappeared
in 2007. Savio's body was exhumed and reexamined, and Peterson
was charged with murder.
Little physical evidence links Peterson to Savio's death,
and the prosecution's case has relied largely on testimony from
several people who said Peterson threatened Savio, tried to hire
a hit man and said he could make her death look like an
accident.
Defense attorney Joe Lopez said the jury should find
Peterson not guilty because of the lack of physical evidence.
Lopez referred to testimony that Peterson made threats as "rumor
and innuendo.
"Is that what it's come to, that we can convict somebody on
speculation?" Lopez said.
The Peterson case has received national attention in part
because of a popular Lifetime television network movie,
"Untouchable," starring Rob Lowe.
Peterson is the sole suspect in the disappearance of his
fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, who has never been found. His first
and second wives have remarried.
The Will County jury of seven men and five women are
expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday.
