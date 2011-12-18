ATLANTA Rapper Slim Dunkin has been shot to death in Atlanta, police said on Saturday.

Dunkin, 24, whose real name was Mario Hamilton, was killed on Friday at a studio where a music video was being filmed, Atlanta police said in a statement.

"Moments after his arrival, an argument began and the victim was shot," the statement said.

Dunkin was taken to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later. He belonged to a group called 1017 Brick Squad, which includes rappers Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame, according to the Atlanta group's Facebook page.