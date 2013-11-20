By David Jones
| NEWARK, N.J.
NEWARK, N.J. Nov 20 "Real Housewives of New
Jersey" cast members Teresa and Giuseppe (Joe) Giudice pleaded
not guilty on Wednesday to two counts of loan fraud, part of a
slew of federal charges they face for what prosecutors say was
years of lying on financial applications and hiding income.
The newest charges stem from the couple allegedly making a
false claim eight years ago that Teresa had a job as a real
estate agent making $15,000 a month, prosecutors said. She was
not employed outside the home, according to prosecutors.
The Towaco, New Jersey, couple already faces 39 criminal
counts, accusing them of federal bank and loan application fraud
and other charges, filed in July.
They are accused of submitting fraudulent mortgage and other
loan applications from 2001 to 2008 and then, after filing for
bankruptcy in 2009, concealing income that Teresa earned from
the reality television show.
The Giudices have appeared in five seasons of the show on
the Bravo channel. In one episode, Teresa Giudice paid $120,000
in cash to furnish a room in their house.
Prosecutors said the couple also hid rental income and
concealed various businesses they controlled.
The husband is accused as well of failing to file federal
tax returns from 2004 to 2008, during which time he earned more
than $996,000, prosecutors said.
The newest counts each carry the possibility of 30 years in
prison and $1 million in fines. Giuseppe Giudice, an Italian
citizen, could face deportation if convicted.
The couple pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges on
August 14.
A trial date has not yet been set but may be scheduled for
April, according to one of the defense attorneys.
