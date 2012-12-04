By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK Dec 4 The FBI on Tuesday arrested
David Miller, a former Rochdale Securities trader whose
outsized, unauthorized purchases of Apple stock in October
nearly sank his firm.
U.S. prosecutors in Connecticut charged Miller with wire
fraud, alleging he lied about his trading of Apple
shares ahead of the tech giant's Oct. 25 earnings announcement.
According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court on
Monday, Miller bought Apple shares for himself and then reported
to Rochdale the trade was for a customer who would bear the risk
if it lost money.
Miller would have been able to walk away with a profit for
himself had Apple's share price risen, but it fell. As a result,
Rochdale was left unexpectedly owning more than a million and a
half shares of Apple and had to sell them for a $5 million loss.
According to the complaint, Miller also pretended to be a
representative of a client's firm and told another broker-dealer
to sell Apple shares, supposedly on behalf of the firm.
Miller's lawyer, Kenneth Murphy of Simon & Partners, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
At the time, Miller told his superiors the purchases had
been a fat finger error. Prosecutors, however, called it a
"get-rich-quick scheme."
After the incident, Rochdale, a small Stamford-based
brokerage that is home to the outspoken bank stock analyst Dick
Bove, reached out to competitors for a potential life-saving
investment, according to media reports.
Rochdale President Daniel Crowley could not immediately be
reached for comment. The firm's main reception line at its
Stamford headquarters rang unanswered just after 4 p.m. (2100
GMT) on Tuesday.
The case is USA v. David Miller, U.S. District Court,
District of Connecticut.