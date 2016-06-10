By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, June 10 A Connecticut businessman
pleaded guilty on Friday to pocketing money he made selling
antiques instead of using it to pay a judgment he owed U.S.
regulators for illegal stock trading.
Robert Olins, the former CEO of now-defunct television
display maker SpatiaLight Inc, pleaded guilty in open court to
conspiring to obstruct justice and to money laundering before
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan federal court.
He agreed to give up $657,000 to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and to a court-appointed receiver to which
he also owes money.
Olins is set to be sentenced on September 29. He has agreed
not to appeal any sentence less than three years and five
months. His attorney declined to comment after the plea hearing.
Olins, 59, was arrested last August.
According to a criminal complaint, he made $657,000 selling
antiques in 2012, the year after the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission won a $3.4 million judgment against him.
Authorities say Olins conspired with an antiques dealer to
hide the sale from a court-appointed receiver tasked with
helping the SEC collect the judgment.
The $3.4 million judgment stemmed from a 2007 lawsuit by the
SEC against Olins, SpatiaLight and Olins' wholly-owned company
Argyle Capital Management Corp.
The SEC contended that Olins and Argyle illegally sold more
than 400,000 shares of SpatiaLight stock without disclosing the
sales.
In 2012, a Manhattan federal judge appointed Oklahoma-based
American Bank and Trust Company as receiver to help satisfy the
judgment by overseeing the sale of pieces in Olins' arts and
antiques collection, which has been appraised at $8.6 million to
$13.8 million.
The receiver itself had lent Argyle $3.5 million in 2003, of
which $2.6 million remained unpaid. The proceeds of the sale
were to be used to pay the receiver, the SEC and other
creditors.
The antiques dealer accused of conspiring with Olins, Henry
Neville, was also charged with bank fraud and obstructing
justice in May of this year. He has pleaded guilty, but has not
been sentenced, according to court records.
Neville was director of New York operations for antiques
dealing company Mallett Inc from 2006 until some time last year.
He is no longer listed on Mallett's website, and an employee of
the company declined to comment on Friday.
SpaciaLight went out of business in February 2011 after
filing for bankruptcy and being liquidated.
The case is USA v. Olins, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00861.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, additional reporting
by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)