By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 2 The price of the bitcoin
digital currency dropped on Wednesday, after U.S. law
enforcement authorities shut down Silk Road, an online
marketplace used to buy and sell illegal drugs.
The bitcoin, valued by many for its anonymity, fell to $129
from over $140 a day before, according to a website for trading
bitcoins, Mt.Gox. Earlier, the currency traded as low as $110.
Supporters say using bitcoins offers benefits including
lower fraud risk and increased privacy, though critics argue the
anonymity it offers makes the currency a magnet for drug
transactions, money-laundering and other illegal activities.
The digital currency's drop came after the FBI arrested
alleged Silk Road owner Ross William Ulbricht, 29, known as
"Dread Pirate Roberts," on Tuesday in San Francisco.
Silk Road allowed tech-savvy sellers to post ads for drugs
and other illegal products, which they sold for bitcoins and
shipped to customers through the mail, according to the federal
criminal charges filed against Ulbricht.
As well as Silk Road shoppers, drug traffickers who worried
about the FBI tracking them down with data confiscated from
Ulbricht may account for some of Wednesday's bitcoin selloff,
said Garth Bruen, a security expert at Internet consumer group
Digital Citizens Alliance.
"They're going to be pouring all over his records, getting
subpoenas for every piece of data and account he has ever used
and trying to figure out who all these different dealers are,"
said Bruen. "People are jumping ship."
While bitcoins, which are not backed by a government or
central bank, have begun to gain a footing among some businesses
and consumers, they have yet to become an accepted form of
payment on the websites of major retailers such as Amazon.com.
The charges against Ulbricht said that Silk Road generated
sales of more than 9.5 million bitcoins, roughly equivalent to
$1.2 billion. There are currently about 11.8 million bitcoins in
circulation.
With Ulbricht's arrest, authorities said they seized $3.6
million worth of bitcoins.