City of Trenton Mayor Tony Mack is pictured at a National Night kick-off event in Trenton, New Jersey, on August 6, 2012.

TRENTON, New Jersey The mayor of Trenton, New Jersey's state capital, was arrested at his home on Monday and charged with taking bribes in connection with a proposed parking garage on city-owned land.

Mayor Tony Mack, along with his brother Ralphiel Mack and longtime associate Joseph Giorgianni, are accused of plotting to accept $119,000 from a man posing as the developer, according to Paul Fishman, U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

The mayor's brother and Giorgianni acted as intermediaries to the purported developer and to his consultant, who were both cooperating with authorities, Fishman told a news conference in Trenton.

The deal involved selling city-owned land about two blocks from the federal courthouse to the supposed developer for a fraction of its value and getting money back in exchange, the U.S. attorney said.

Ralphiel Mack acted as a courier and Giorgianni was the "bag man," Fishman said. Tony Mack, 46, Ralphiel Mack, 39, and Giorgianni, 63, took $54,000 in cash bribes and anticipated getting the balance of $65,000, he said.

The arrests are the latest black eye to the reputation of a state that saw dozens of people, including three mayors and several rabbis, arrested in 2009 in a wide-ranging money laundering and corruption investigation.

Tony Mack was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday at his home in Trenton, said Barbara Woodruff, FBI spokeswoman in Newark. Giorgianni was also arrested on Monday, and Ralphiel Mack turned himself in, authorities said.

Tony Mack, who authorities said goes by the nicknames "the Little Guy" and "Napoleon," has been accused by critics of nepotism and mismanagement since taking office in 2010 in the crime-plagued, economically depressed city of 85,000.

Giorgianni, who goes by the nicknames "JoJo" and "the Fat Man," told the purported consultant that they were "'all looking to, uh, get healthy,' meaning make money, and that 'we been sick too long here,'" according to the criminal complaint.

WIRETAPS

The mayor has been under investigation since September 2010 by federal agents who used wiretaps to record meetings at JoJo's Steakhouse in Trenton, run by Giorgianni, and wiretaps on their telephones, federal authorities said.

In July, FBI agents staged an early morning raid on the homes of Tony and Ralphiel Mack and searched City Hall offices. After the FBI raid, Tony Mack said he had done nothing wrong.

"We have not violated the public trust in any way," he said at the time. The mayor also denied to federal agents that he accepted any illegal cash, the complaint said.

Tony Mack, who is married and has four children, owes $50,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, has two properties in foreclosure and had his electricity shut off briefly last month due to non-payment of bills, according to local media. His official salary as mayor is slightly more than $126,000 a year.

Giorgianni is a convicted sex offender who served time in prison for a 1978 attack on a 14-year-old girl.

In the search of Ralphiel Mack's home, agents found $2,500 in $100 bills with the same serial numbers as bills Giorgianni accepted from the purported consultant a month earlier, the complaint said.

In April, according to the complaint, Giorgianni told the purported consultant that the mayor was pleased with a bribe that had been paid.

"Yeah, oh yeah ... listen, you know money makes a blind man see," Giorgianni is quoted as saying.

Giorgianni also said the mayor could not be directly involved in the plot because he was "'under a microscope' due to public scrutiny," the complaint said.

An effort to recall Mack, a Democrat, failed last year when organizers did not get enough support to force a special election.

Mack was slated to appear before a federal magistrate in Trenton later on Monday, the FBI said.

