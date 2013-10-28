(Adds details, comments from Renzi and acting assistant
attorney general)
By Brad Poole
TUCSON, Ariz. Oct 28 Former U.S. Representative
Richard Renzi of Arizona was sentenced to three years in prison
on Monday for fraud, extortion and money laundering stemming
from a federal land swap deal when he was in office.
In the sentencing in Tucson of the three-term Republican,
U.S. District Judge David C. Bury also fined Renzi $25,000.
Renzi, 55, was convicted in June of 17 felony counts and
acquitted on 15 other charges.
He was convicted on charges for coercing a mining company in
2005 to arrange for investors to buy land from a former business
partner and co-defendant, James Sandlin, who then funneled
corporate checks to Renzi.
Renzi, who represented Arizona's 1st congressional district
from January 2003 until he left office in 2009, was also
convicted of funneling funds from an insurance company he
managed into personal and campaign accounts.
The government said Renzi used some of that money, which was
intended for insurance premiums, to fund his first congressional
campaign in 2002. He was indicted in 2008 and left Congress
early the following year at the end of his term.
"Mr. Renzi abused the power - and the corresponding trust -
that comes with being a member of Congress by putting his own
financial interests over the interests of the citizens he had
sworn to serve," acting Assistant Attorney General Mythili Raman
said in a statement.
"He fleeced his own insurance company to fund his run for
Congress, and then exploited his position for personal gain. Mr.
Renzi's conviction and today's sentence demonstrate the Justice
Department's commitment to fighting corruption at the highest
levels of government," she added.
Renzi sat quietly through the two-and-a-half-hour hearing,
standing briefly to ask forgiveness for the crimes in a barely
audible voice. As he left the courthouse, he told reporters he
would consult with his attorney on whether to lodge an appeal.
"I'm going to keep fighting as best I can," he said.
Co-defendant Sandlin, 62, received a sentence of 18 months
in prison and a fine of $12,500. He was convicted of 13 felonies
including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and
extortion.
Both men are to report to prison Jan. 6 and will serve three
years of supervised probation upon release.
(Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Richard
Chang and Leslie Adler)