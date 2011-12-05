Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3I Infotech Ltd ST Loan*# CRISIL D 1488.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 *Includes conversion of bank guarantee *Includes conversion of bank guarantee #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and 3I Infotech Ltd did not participate in the rating process. 3I Infotech Ltd CP# CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and 3I Infotech Ltd did not participate in the rating process. C M Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Crown Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 225 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 480 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hubli Electricity Supply Company Ltd ST Loans CRISIL A3 1745.9 Assigned Hubli Electricity Supply Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Enhanced from Rs.400.0 Mln Iraki Trading Company LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned *Includes the sublimit of Rs.17.5 Mln for Bank Guarantee J L Morison India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 403.7 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Karthik Inductions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Karthik Inductions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Karthik Inductions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Kraft Land India LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kraft Land India BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kraft Land India Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Kraft Land India Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Leo Duct Engineersand Consultants Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 130 Assigned * Includes Sub-limit of Letter of Credit Rs.30 Mln Maveric Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Enhanced from Rs.30.0 Mln Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Navneet Publications( India) Ltd BG Limit@ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with import letter of credit. Navneet Publications( India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Enhanced from Rs.4.0 Mln Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 350 Assigned ** Fully interchangeable with fund-based limits. Premco Rail Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed *Bank Guarantee includes a sub- Limit of Rs.200 Mln for Letter of credit Rukminirama Steel Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rukminirama Steel Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rajco Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Singhaniaand Sons Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac* *Includes a sublimit of Packing Credit of Rs.200 Mln Singhaniaand Sons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Tarun Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Tecpro Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3I Infotech Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL D 9747.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A- #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and 3I Infotech Ltd did not participate in the rating process. 3I Infotech Ltd CC Limit# CRISIL D 2580 Downgraded from CRISIL A- #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and 3I Infotech Ltd did not participate in the rating process. C M Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- C R R Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Fac Crown Steel Company CC Fac CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 77.5 Assigned Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17 Assigned Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 33 Assigned Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Fac Eagle Infra India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Eagle Infra India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5584 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2560 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 4706 Assigned Fac Haryana Power Generation Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BB+ Reaffirmed Ltd Rating Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BB+ Reaffirmed Rating Hubli Electricity Supply Company Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB- 10944.2 Enhanced from Rs.9165.1 Mln Hubli Electricity Supply Company Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 559.9 Assigned Fac Iraki Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned J L Morison India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reduced from Rs.750.00 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL A- Joyalukkas India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 4700 Enhanced from Rs.3650.00 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL A- K C S Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Karthik Inductions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kraft Land India TL CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Kraft Land India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac Leo Duct Engineersand Consultants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Leo Duct Engineersand Consultants Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Leo Duct Engineersand Consultants Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Fac Maveric Systems Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 41.3 Assigned Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 6000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 6930 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.10.0 Bln Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs Issue CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated Bonds CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Positive Packaging Industries Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 491 Assigned Borrowings Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Enhanced from Rs.335.0 Mln* * Interchangeable with export packing credit for up to Rs.180 Mln; interchangeable with export bill discounting for up to Rs.150 Mln Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 604 Assigned Fac Premco Rail Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Enhanced from Rs.350 Mln Rajco Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rajco Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Fac Rukminirama Steel Rollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rukminirama Steel Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 77 Assigned Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 53 Assigned Fac Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Fac Singhals CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Singhaniaand Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Tarun Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Tecpro Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Enhanced from Rs.75.00 Mln Trade Linkers CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Vinayak Ironand Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100.3 Assigned Vinayak Ironand Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Vinayak Ironand Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.