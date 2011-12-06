Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club BG CRISIL A2+ 9 Reaffirmed Aero Club ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 273.1 Reaffirmed B L Agro Oils Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FB CRISIL A1+ 64950 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 (Enhanced from Rs.75 Billion) Cadila Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Dhruv Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 24.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhruv Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 72 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhruv Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Divya Spinning Mill P Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19.6 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Graduate Agroand Mechanical Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Graduate Agroand Mechanical Engineers LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd ST Loans CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Enhanced from Rs.100 Million Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1 2760 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Ladhuram Toshniwaland Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Laguna Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 250 Enhanced from Rs.30 Million *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6000 Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 100 Fac Narmada Extrusions P Vt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Narmada Extrusions P Vt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ovobel Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Discounting Ovobel Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Assigned P T C Industries Ltd Pre-Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reduced from Rs.103.5 Million Reaffirmed P T C Industries Ltd Post shipment Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reduced from Rs.106.5 Million Reaffirmed P T C Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Enhanced from Rs.15 Million P T C Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 370 Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 440 Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Roto Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 37.5 Enhanced from Rs.3 Million Roto Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A2 45 Enhanced from Rs.32 Million S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 3500 (Enhanced from Rs.3.25 Billion) V Biz India Pvt Ltd Gold Loan* CRISIL A4 350 Assigned *Fully interchangeable from Bank Guarantee facility MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Aero Club TL CRISIL A- 146.9 Reaffirmed B L Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 325 Reaffirmed B L Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 173.7 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB@ CRISIL AAA 225300 Reaffirmed @ Rs.28.36 Billion of non-fund-based limits are interchangeable with fund-based limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Bonds Programme CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 5000 Enhanced from Rs.4.1 Billion^ ^Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan and Packing credit in Foreign Currency Cadila Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 6180 Enhanced from Rs.6.15 Billion Birla Sun Life Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund 5 years plan Birla Sun Life Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund - Series 1 Birla Sun Life Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund - Series 9* * Not yet launched BNP Paribas Capital BNP Paribas Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series I* * Not yet launched BNP Paribas Capital BNP Paribas Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series II* * Not yet launched BNP Paribas Capital BNP Paribas Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series III* * Not yet launched IDFC Capital IDFC Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series I IDFC Capital IDFC Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series II IDFC Capital IDFC Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series III SBI Capital SBI Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series I 5 years plan UTI Capital UTI Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series I 5 years plan Chandi Steel Corporation TL CRISIL D 115 Downgraded From CRISIL B- Chandi Steel Corporation CC CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded From CRISIL B- Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 650 Assigned Dhruv Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dhruv Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dhruv Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Dhruv Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *100 per cent interchangeable with cash credit limits Divya Spinning Mill P Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 300 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.15 Million Divya Spinning Mill P Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 248.6 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed * includes a sub limit of Rs.50 Million for Cash Credit limit Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB- 217 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 23 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Graduate Agroand Mechanical Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Graduate Agroand Mechanical Engineers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Guru Gobind Singh Educational Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Guru Gobind Singh Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2.8 Assigned Fac Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AA- 980 Enhanced from Rs.730 Million Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Short Term Debt of Rs.230 Million, Export Packing Credit Rs.230 Million, Post Exports Shipment Credit Rs 480 Million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC/Packing Credit CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd LOC /BG CRISIL A 1324 Enhanced from Rs.830 Million* * Interchangeable with fund- based limits Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 36 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Jai Bharat Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Fac Kaneria Granito Ltd CC CRISIL D 162 Suspended Kaneria Granito Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 570 Suspended Kaneria Granito Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 105 Suspended Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 190 Enhanced from Rs.131.60 Million* * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.130.0 Million for export packing credit Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.7 Reduced from Rs.28.4 Million Reaffirmed Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92 Assigned Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Credit Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.1 Assigned Fac Ladhuram Toshniwaland Sons CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Laguna Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reduced from Rs.100 Million Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A+ 5273 *Interchangeable with long-term/short-term facilities Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 300 Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 920 Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 5227 Fac Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.3 Assigned Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 54.1 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Letter of credit Rs.10 Million. Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 415 Assigned Fac Narmada Extrusions P Vt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 36 Reaffirmed Narmada Extrusions P Vt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110.3 Reaffirmed Narmada Extrusions P Vt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 144 Reaffirmed P T C Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Enhanced from Rs.140 Million Reaffirmed P T C Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 207 Enhanced from Rs.136.6 Million Reaffirmed Radha Castingand Metalik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65.4 Assigned Radha Castingand Metalik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 230 *Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit upto the limit of 200 Million Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2315 Roto Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Enhanced from Rs.120 Million* *Cash Credit is interchangeable with Export Packing Credit & Foreign Bill Purchase, with Cash Credit not exceeding Rs.110 Million, Export Packing Credit not exceeding Rs.65 Million and Foreign Bill Purchase not exceeding Rs.65 Million Roto Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 53.6 Enhanced from Rs.24.2 Million S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Enhanced from Rs.1 Billion Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 2 Year Series 1 Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 2 Year Series 2 Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 2 Year Series 3 Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 3 year Series 2 Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 3 Year Series 3 Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 3 Year Series 4 Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 3 Year Series 5 Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 3 Year Series 6 Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 5 year Series 1 Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund 5 Year Series 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)