Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Carborundum Universal Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Carborundum Universal Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 300 Enhanced from Rs.200 Mln** ** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantees Healthcaps India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed I A P Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Ingersoll Rand India Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 670 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed Jamna Metal Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Jamna Metal Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed under LOC Jamna Metal Co BG* CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.10 Million of letter of credit sub-limit K S E Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^Includes sublimit for Buyers Credit of Rs.215 Million and for Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 Million K S E Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2 15 Upgraded Service from CRISIL A3+ Kim Steel Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Lokesh Machines Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Lokesh Machines Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned N A P Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 66.9 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.70 Million) Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Uma Udyog Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Uma Udyog Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Carborundum Universal Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 306.8 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2543.2 Enhanced from Rs.2000 Mln* *Interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, buyer's credit, bill discounting etc Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1850 Downgraded Management India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Healthcaps India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Enhanced from Rs.30.50 Mln Healthcaps India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 61.9 Enhanced from Rs.47.50 Mln I A P Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 37.2 Assigned I A P Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned I A P Company Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 4 Assigned I A P Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1.8 Assigned Fac Ingersoll Rand India Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed J M Financial Services Pvt Ltd Triple AAAce Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO)^ Portfolio Management Scheme-Growth Option ^ Credit opinion J M Financial Services Pvt Ltd Triple AAAce Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO)^ Portfolio Management Scheme-Payout Option ^ Credit opinion J M Financial Services Pvt Ltd Triple AAAce Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO)^ Portfolio Management Scheme - Growth Option ^ Credit opinion J M Financial Services Pvt Ltd Triple AAAce Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO)^ Portfolio Management Scheme - Payout Option ^ Credit opinion Jamna Metal Co LT Loan CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Jamna Metal Co CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed K S E Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Kim Steel Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Kim Steel Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Fac Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1000 Assigned Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Lokesh Machines Ltd TL CRISIL BB 553 Assigned Lokesh Machines Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Assigned Lokesh Machines Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 49.1 Assigned M E P Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 27210 Assigned BBB(SO) N A P Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 6.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Snowbird Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Assigned Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1397.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.1682.5 Million) Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 147 Assigned Fac Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)