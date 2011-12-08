Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akzo Nobel India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Including Commercial Paper Programme Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1480 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 64 Reaffirmed Fac Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed C H W Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 560.3 Reaffirmed C H W Forge Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Enmas Oand M Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability from Packing Credit limit to Bill Discounting limit. Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1540 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 725 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL 253 Withdrawn A1+(SO) KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL 2500 Withdrawn A1+(SO) KOTAK MAHINDRA PRIME Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL 16753 Withdrawn A1+(SO) Laser Cables Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 160 Assigned Laser Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 104.5 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 394.7 Assigned Lumino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 (Enhanced from Rs.1150 Mln) Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed @ Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee. Also includes a sublimit of Rs.100.0 Mln for purchase bill discounting Man Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Enhanced from Rs.10.00 Mln Reaffirmed Multiwal Duplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Raja Forgingsand Gears Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Mother Plast India Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Sree Ayyanar Spinningand Weaving Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Sree Ayyanar Spinningand Weaving LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Enhanced from Rs.30 Mln Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Enhanced from Rs.120 Mln Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Fac Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tube Investmentsof India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed V F C Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 12 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ V F C Industries Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 132 Reaffirmed Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.60.0 Mln of Export Packing Credit, Rs.20.0 Mln of Foreign Bill Discounting and Rs.70. 0 Mln of Bill Discounting Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 101 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Fac Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Enhanced from Rs.55 Mln Reaffirmed Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 120.4 Enhanced from Rs.49.4 Mln Reaffirmed Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Fac C H W Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 490 Reaffirmed C H W Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 520 Reaffirmed C H W Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 14.7 Reaffirmed Fac Chennai Citi Centre Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 980 Enhanced from Rs.530 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- E T A Powergen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 297.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- E T A Powergen Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Enmas Oand M Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers TL CRISIL BB+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.9 Assigned Fac Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd CC Fac CRISIL D 2567 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 25 Assigned Fac H C L Technologies Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Haq Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.50.0 Mln Haq Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Laser Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535.3 Reaffirmed Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Man Structurals Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan and includes a sublimit of Rs.60.0 Mln for foreign bill purchase and Rs.60.0 Mln for export Man Structurals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit faclity Man Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Enhanced from Rs.30.00 Mln Reaffirmed Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 42.1 Enhanced from Rs.20.00 Mln Reaffirmed Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40.8 Assigned Fac Multiwal Duplex Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Raja Forgingsand Gears Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 380 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Raja Forgingsand Gears Ltd TL CRISIL D 80.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Raja Forgingsand Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 82.7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Shree Mother Plast India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned * Includes two sub limits (A) Letter of Credit of Rs.10.00 Mln (2) Foreign Bills Discounting of Rs.0.50 Mln Shree Mother Plast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Shree Mother Plast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Fac Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 94 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Ayyanar Spinningand Weaving TL CRISIL BB 203.9 Downgraded Mills Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Sree Ayyanar Spinningand Weaving CC CRISIL BB 119 Downgraded Mills Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Sree Ayyanar Spinningand Weaving WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 143 Downgraded Mills Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 440 Enhanced from Rs.120 Mln Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 375 Assigned Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 2.6 Assigned Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 47.4 Assigned Fac TATA MOTORS Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 22932 Withdrawn (SO) TATA MOTORS Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA 3921 Withdrawn (SO) Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 106500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Tirupati Buildingsand Offices Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 2500 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term buyers credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Tube Investmentsof India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed V F C Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V F C Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 102.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 