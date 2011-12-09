Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 345 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Alliance Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt BG CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Gold Star Steel Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned I N O X Leisure Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed I N O X Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 98.5 Reaffirmed Maan Aluminium Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' Maan Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' Magna Electro Castings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Limit Magna Electro Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Ltd Orissa Concreteand Allied Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd P C H Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed P C H Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Remsons Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Placed under 'Notice of Withdrawal' South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Ltd Fac South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ltd Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Litd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Supreme Polytubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Thomson Press India Ltd LOC Limit CRISIL A2+ 10 Reduced from Rs.65.0 Million Downgraded from 'CRISIL A1' Thomson Press India Ltd BG Limit CRISIL A2+ 15 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A1' Thomson Press India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2+ 150 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A1' Trivitron Medical Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 45 Assigned Trivitron Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Uma Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Purchase# # Includes Packing Credit sub limit of Rs.60 Million Uma Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Includes Packing Credit sub limit of Rs.170 Million and Letter of Credit sub limit of Rs.40 Million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 183 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 78 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 109 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 342.5 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed A U Financiers India Pvt Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 747 Assigned Principal AA(SO) A U Financiers India Pvt Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 941.2 Assigned Principal AAA(SO) Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 24500 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Alliance Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BB 206.7 Reaffirmed Alliance Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Gold Star Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned I N O X Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 609.6 Reaffirmed I N O X Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 11.4 Reaffirmed Fac Maan Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB' Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 99.7 Enhanced from Rs.67.0 Million Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Assigned Fac Operational Energy Group India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Ltd Operational Energy Group India Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Ltd Operational Energy Group India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Fac Orissa Concreteand Allied Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Orissa Concreteand Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac P C H Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 Assigned P C H Corporation Ltd CC Credit CRISIL BB 640 Enhanced from Rs.500 Million Reaffirmed P C H Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned P C H Corporation Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 86.2 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmealand Oil Company CC Limit* CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB' *Both facilities are interchangeable Raj Fishmealand Oil Company Packing Credit* ^ CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB' ^ Packing credit limit can also be used for Foreign Bills Purchase *Both facilities are interchangeable Raja Motors Bathinda CC CRISIL B 43.5 Assigned Raja Motors Bathinda LT Loan CRISIL B 30.7 Assigned Raja Motors Bathinda Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12.1 Assigned Fac Raja Motors Sirsa CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Raja Motors Sirsa LT Loan CRISIL B 21.8 Assigned Raja Motors Sirsa Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 15.7 Assigned Ram Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Remsons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Placed under 'Notice of Withdrawal' Remsons Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 9 Withdrawn S A S Braketech Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.3 Assigned S A S Braketech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 15 Assigned S A S Braketech Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Assigned S A S Braketech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned S B Q Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 1210 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+' South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 81 Assigned Ltd South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 210 Assigned Ltd Fac Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Litd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Enhanced from Rs100.00 Million Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Litd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Supreme Polytubes Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Thomson Press India Ltd CC Limit * CRISIL A 930 Reduced from Rs.1085.0 Million Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL A 1410 Reduced from Rs.1592.2 Million Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' Thomson Press India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL A 250 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' Trivitron Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Trivitron Medical Systems Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.