Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Al Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Al Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Ashok Leyland Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Fac Ashok Leyland Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Doshion Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 900 Enhanced from Rs.400 Million** Reaffirmed ** Includes proposed Letter of Credit of Rs.200 Million Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2000 Enhanced Ltd from Rs.1780 Million Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Pre-Shipment Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Enhanced from Rs.20 Million Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Fermenta Biotech Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Enhanced from Rs.20 Million Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Fermenta Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Fermenta Biotech Ltd Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Hussain Shethand Sons Shipbreakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hussain Shethand Sons Shipbreakers Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 49 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Enhanced from Rs.150.00 Million Reaffirmed Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 332 Reaffirmed Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed R Systems International Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.25 Million S P Fabricators Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed S P Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed S P Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Loans Ashok Leyland Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Fac Cargo Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 92.5 Assigned Cargo Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Assigned Cargo Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Cargo Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Fac Doshion Ltd TL CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Doshion Ltd CC CRISIL A- 575 Enhanced from Rs.150 Million* Reaffirmed *Includes proposed cash credit of Rs.275 Million Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt TL CRISIL A- 550 Enhanced Ltd from Rs.300 Million* Reaffirmed *Includes proposed term loan of Rs.350 Million Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL A- 1030 Enhanced Ltd from Rs.690 Million Reaffirmed Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Ltd Fac Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Enhanced from Rs.30 Million Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB 240.8 Enhanced from Rs.99.5 Million Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fermenta Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 4.2 Assigned Fac Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Hussain Shethand Sons Shipbreakers CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Fully interchangeable with Letter Of Credit. Krishna Ferro Product Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Enhanced from Rs.65.00 Million Reaffirmed Krishna Ferro Product Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 19.5 Assigned Credit Krishna Ferro Product Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.20.00 Million) Krishna Ferro Product Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Reduced from Rs.65.00 Million Reaffirmed Krishna Ferro Product Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 60.5 Assigned Fac O U M Developers CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 629 Enhanced from Rs.364.30 Million Reaffirmed Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1500 Enhanced from Rs.650.00 Million* Reaffirmed *50% interchangeable to Packing Credit and fully interchangeable as Foreign Bill Purchasing/Foreign Bill Discounting Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 110.5 Assigned Fac Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 642 Reaffirmed Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 147 Reaffirmed Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed R Systems International Ltd CC * CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit foreign currency, and bank guarantee R Systems International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 50 Assigned Fac Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 380 Reaffirmed S P Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ S P Fabricators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 5.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ S P Fabricators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 34.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Sri Vani Educational Society CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Vani Educational Society TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BB+ 1405.5 Reaffirmed *includes a Foreign Currency Term Loan of USD 8.2 Million Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 147 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.