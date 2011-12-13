Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 970.7 Assigned
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed
Fac
Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Ltd
Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Ltd
Balmukund Cementand Roofings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd Packing credit CRISIL A3+ 125 Enhanced
from Rs.115
Mln
Reaffirmed
Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 72 Reduced
from
Rs.80 Mln
Reaffirmed
Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 14 Reduced
from
Rs.31 Mln
Reaffirmed
Chaman Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Fibro Plast Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 160 Assigned
Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Raipur Powerand Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Sagar Gyan Academy Oil Tanker Grade 3 Assigned
Familiarisation Couste
Sagar Gyan Academy Elementary Fistt Aid Grade 3 Assigned
Sagar Gyan Academy Medical Fistt Aid Grade 3 Assigned
Sagar Gyan Academy Pestonal Safety and Grade 3 Assigned
Social
Responsibilities
Sagar Gyan Academy Pestonal Survival Grade 3 Assigned
Techniques
Trivitron Healthcare Pvttd BG CRISIL A2 105 Assigned
Trivitron Healthcare Pvttd LOC CRISIL A2 320 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 4496.7 Assigned
Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 872.6 Assigned
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Fac
Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 86.6 Assigned
Ltd
Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 88.2 Assigned
Ltd
Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Balmukund Cementand Roofings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 172.3 Assigned
Balmukund Cementand Roofings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Balmukund Cementand Roofings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21.3 Assigned
Fac
Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 506.6 Enhanced
from
Rs.490.4 Mln
Reaffirmed
Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 236 Enhanced
from
Rs.216 Mln*
Reaffirmed
* Interchangebility of Rs.60 million from Cash Credit to Export Packing credit
Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 196.4 Reaffirmed
Fac
(Enhanced from Rs.2.96 Million)
Chaman Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Chaman Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Chaman Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Fac
Concorde Housing Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned
Concorde Housing Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 700 Assigned
Cottstown Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 235 Enhanced
from
Rs.55 Mln
Upgraded from CRISIL B
Cottstown Fashions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Enhanced
from Rs.4.5
Mln
Upgraded from CRISIL B
Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Equitas Direct CRISIL
Assignment December BBB+(SO)
2011
Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Enhanced
from
Rs.99.9 Mln
Upgraded from CRISIL B+
Fibro Plast Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Galaxy Cottonand Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 5842.5 Assigned
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.40.0 Million for Sight Letter of Credit
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 51.7 Reaffirmed
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeable into Packing Credit
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 28.3 Assigned
Fac
Janardan Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Janardan Cement Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kakumanu Seeds TL CRISIL B 72.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries CC * CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
* Cash Credit limit is fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Karda Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Karda Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Magbro Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Magbro Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 535 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Raipur Powerand Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 805 Enhanced
from Rs.250
Mln
Raipur Powerand Steel Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 255 Assigned
*Interchangeable with bill discounting up to Rs.40 Million
Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned
Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned
Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Fac
Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22.7 Reaffirmed
Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46.5 Enhanced
from
Rs.26.5 Mln
Reaffirmed
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 57.2 Enhanced
from
Rs.5.50 Mln
Reaffirmed
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 115.9 Assigned
Fac
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 165 Enhanced
from
Rs.117.50 Mln
Reaffirmed
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Utsav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
