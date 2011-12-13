Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 970.7 Assigned Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Fac Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ltd Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ltd Balmukund Cementand Roofings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd Packing credit CRISIL A3+ 125 Enhanced from Rs.115 Mln Reaffirmed Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 72 Reduced from Rs.80 Mln Reaffirmed Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 14 Reduced from Rs.31 Mln Reaffirmed Chaman Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fibro Plast Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 160 Assigned Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Raipur Powerand Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Sagar Gyan Academy Oil Tanker Grade 3 Assigned Familiarisation Couste Sagar Gyan Academy Elementary Fistt Aid Grade 3 Assigned Sagar Gyan Academy Medical Fistt Aid Grade 3 Assigned Sagar Gyan Academy Pestonal Safety and Grade 3 Assigned Social Responsibilities Sagar Gyan Academy Pestonal Survival Grade 3 Assigned Techniques Trivitron Healthcare Pvttd BG CRISIL A2 105 Assigned Trivitron Healthcare Pvttd LOC CRISIL A2 320 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 4496.7 Assigned Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 872.6 Assigned Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Fac Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 86.6 Assigned Ltd Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 88.2 Assigned Ltd Balajee Min Steelsand Rerolling Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Ltd Fac Balmukund Cementand Roofings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 172.3 Assigned Balmukund Cementand Roofings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Balmukund Cementand Roofings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21.3 Assigned Fac Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 506.6 Enhanced from Rs.490.4 Mln Reaffirmed Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 236 Enhanced from Rs.216 Mln* Reaffirmed * Interchangebility of Rs.60 million from Cash Credit to Export Packing credit Bengal Teaand Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 196.4 Reaffirmed Fac (Enhanced from Rs.2.96 Million) Chaman Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chaman Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chaman Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 40 Assigned Fac Concorde Housing Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Concorde Housing Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 700 Assigned Cottstown Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 235 Enhanced from Rs.55 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL B Cottstown Fashions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Enhanced from Rs.4.5 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL B Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Equitas Direct CRISIL Assignment December BBB+(SO) 2011 Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Enhanced from Rs.99.9 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Fibro Plast Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Galaxy Cottonand Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 5842.5 Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs.40.0 Million for Sight Letter of Credit Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 51.7 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable into Packing Credit Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 28.3 Assigned Fac Janardan Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Janardan Cement Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kakumanu Seeds TL CRISIL B 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries CC * CRISIL BB 40 Assigned * Cash Credit limit is fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Karda Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Karda Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Magbro Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Magbro Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 535 Upgraded from CRISIL D Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Raipur Powerand Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 805 Enhanced from Rs.250 Mln Raipur Powerand Steel Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 255 Assigned *Interchangeable with bill discounting up to Rs.40 Million Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22.7 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46.5 Enhanced from Rs.26.5 Mln Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 57.2 Enhanced from Rs.5.50 Mln Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 115.9 Assigned Fac Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 165 Enhanced from Rs.117.50 Mln Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Utsav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.