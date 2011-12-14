Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned A I A Engineering Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed A I A Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed A I A Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed A T Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Enhanced from 120.0 Million* Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 Million. Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Enhanced from Rs.220 Mln* Reaffirmed * includes Bank Guarantee Sub-limit of Rs.10 Million. Central U P Gas Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 38.6 Reaffirmed Fac Central U P Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Central U P Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 135 Reaffirmed Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Credit* * Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Clifton Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Desmo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 345 Enhanced from Rs.200 Million Desmo Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned Fac Dynamic Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Dynamic Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million of Buyers credit. Dynamic Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 460 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 G V K Transportation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3000 Assigned Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 850 Enhanced from Rs.190 Million # #interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.200 Million Hindustan Unilever Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 3710 Reaffirmed ^ Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Hindustan Unilever Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 350 Withdrawn Hindustan Unilever Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 520 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Interdril Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Interdril Ltd LOC CRISIL D 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Interdril Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Interdril Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lohiya Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Lohiya Industries LOC CRISIL A3 180 Assigned Lohiya Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Including CP Reaffirmed Mehta A P I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mehta A P I Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4+ 155 Enhanced from Rs.20 Million * Interchangeable with bill discounting. Mehta A P I Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4+ 300 Enhanced from Rs.130 Million # Interchangeable with buyer's credit Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Fac Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Neela Systems Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Enhanced from Rs.100 mln Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt LOC# CRISIL A1 600 @ Ltd # Interchangeable with bills acceptances, pre-export advances, bank guarantee, post import financing Oyster Printers and Publishers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Enhanced from Rs.20 Million Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Enhanced from Rs.67 Million Sarada Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 633.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 16.8 Assigned Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned A B Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fac A I A Engineering Ltd CC / WC Demand Loan * CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with usance bill discounting, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting and letter of credit A T Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ajanta Offsetand Packagings Ltd CC* CRISIL C 520 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Includes a sub limit of Rs.170 Million for Working Capital Term Loan and a sub limit of Rs.70 Million for Export Bill Discounting Ajanta Offsetand Packagings Ltd TL CRISIL C 241.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ajanta Offsetand Packagings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 208.9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Credit Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Enhanced from Rs.30 Mln Reaffirmed Central U P Gas Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Acquirer Payouts 'CRISIL AAA Assigned Company Ltd's (SO)' Equivalent Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 11.9 Reduced from Rs.13.90 Mln Reaffirmed Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 66.5 Enhanced from Rs.18.70 Mln Clifton Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.3 Assigned Fac Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Reaffirmed Desmo Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Dynamic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Dynamic Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Fac Euro Vistaa India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Upgraded from CRISIL B Euro Vistaa India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 32.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 307 Enhanced from Rs.50 Million Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 800 Enhanced from Rs.150 Million* * includes export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/export bill discounting/export bill discounting in rupee sublimit of Rs.135 Million, includes vendor finance sublimit of Rs.100 Mln Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 200 Fac Enhanced from Rs.50 Mln Hindustan Unilever Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AAA 3295.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Overdraft, Bill Discounting, Export Packing Credit and Pre-Shipment Credit Hindustan Unilever Ltd Proposed Fund Based CRISIL AAA 6704.5 Reaffirmed Bk Limits India Infoline Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned Bond India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Fac India Infoline Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Interdril Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 91.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 19 Reduced from Rs.26.2 Mln Reaffirmed Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Enhanced from Rs.150 Mln Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 7.2 Assigned Fac Joshi Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Joshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Lohiya Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Mahavir Fibre Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 350 Enhanced from Rs.250 Million Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 3150 Enhanced Fac from Rs.1250 Mln Mehta A P I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Mehta A P I Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Mehta A P I Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 54.7 Enhanced from Rs.50 Million Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed N C Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned N C Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Fac Neela Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BB 76 Reduced from Rs.120 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL B Neela Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Enhanced from Rs.80 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL B Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A @ 3550 Ltd * Interchangeable with payment undertaking, letter of credit, and financial guarantees Interchangeable with working capital revolver, export finance credit, bills discounted, letters of credit, performance/financial guarantees, banker's acceptance credit, buyer's credit. Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A @ 2350 Ltd Fac Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A @ 1000 Ltd ^ Interchangeable with short term prime lending rate loans, export packing credit, FCNR (B) loan, letter of Credit, guarantees, buyer's credit. Oyster Printers and Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Oyster Printers and Publishers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Suspended Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.6 Assigned Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Enhanced from Rs.8.5 Million S Rajivand Co Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed S Rajivand Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Fac Sarada Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sarada Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Umiya Cotton Ginningand CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Shree Umiya Cotton Ginningand Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Fac Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 23.5 Assigned Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fac Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.6 Enhanced from Rs.39.70 Mln Reaffirmed Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Enhanced from Rs.0.60 Mln Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA+ 7770 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 8600 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 17250 Reaffirmed Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 21 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Wadpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105.6 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 28.9 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)