Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amiya Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4' Aries Agro Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 540 Enhanced from Rs.340 Million ^ Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Aries Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ashwini Traders Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill PurchasCRISIL D 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 74.6 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Fortis Hospitals Ltd CP CRISIL A2+# 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.4 Reaffirmed Jagadeesh Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 162.8 Reaffirmed Jagadeesh Marine Exports Foreign Bill Pur CRISIL A4+ 144 Reaffirmed Kerala Transport Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kineta Global Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Maruichi K U M A Steel Tube Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Maruichi K U M A Steel Tube Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 139 Enhanced from Rs.134.0 Million Megha Technicaland Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 260 Enhanced credit from Rs.200.0 Million Downgraded From 'CRISIL A3+' Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' R D Tea Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1895 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Fac Shaheed Dr Anil Baghi Charitable BG CRISIL A4 40.5 Assigned Society Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 72 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Corporation Discounting Fac Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation Bill CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Sri Balajiand CO Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sunag Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Varun Exports LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Varun Exports Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Vertellus Specialty Materials India LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Zydus Healthcare LOC** CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B A Builders Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1400 Reaffirmed Amiya Steels Pvt Ltd CC Limits CRISIL D 127 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' Amiya Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80.73 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' Aries Agro Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 770 Enhanced from Rs.720.0 Million * Includes a sublimit for short-term loan of Rs.50 million Aries Agro Ltd TL CRISIL A- 235 Reduced from Rs.244.3 Million Reaffirmed Ashwini Traders CC CRISIL A 224 Reaffirmed Ashwini Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 101 Reaffirmed Fac Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd TL CRISIL A 3710.2 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd CC CRISIL A 850 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 389.8 Reaffirmed Fac Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45.4 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Fortis Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- # 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Giovani Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL D 36.3 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Giovani Fashions Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 28.7 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Enhanced from Rs.100 Million Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 24.9 Enhanced from Rs.8.8 Million Kerala Transport Company CC CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Kerala Transport Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Kerala Transport Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Krishna Regency TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Maruichi K U M A Steel Tube Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Maruichi K U M A Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 44 Reaffirmed Maruichi K U M A Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A- 31 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Short-Term Loan Megha Technicaland Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Megha Technicaland Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A 1470 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Padmesh Beverages TL CRISIL BBB- 5.2 Assigned Padmesh Beverages CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 107000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme* CRISIL AAA 54150 Reaffirmed *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 36980 Reaffirmed Series XXVIII and XXIX* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 35690 Reaffirmed Series XXIV, XXV,XXVI,and XXVII* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 3080 Reaffirmed Series XXIII* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6900 Reaffirmed Series XXII* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 25050 Reaffirmed Series XIX, XX, and XXI* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 18160 Reaffirmed Series XVII and XVIII* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Series XVI* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 10250 Reaffirmed Series XIV and XV* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 9640 Reaffirmed Series XI,XII, and XIII* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5540 Reaffirmed Series IX and X* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2010 Power Grid Corporationof India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.7 Reduced from Rs.101.50 Mln Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB' Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 30.3 Assigned Fac R D Tea Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 37.8 Reaffirmed R D Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 96.4 Reaffirmed R D Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Fac Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 410 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Fac Shaheed Dr Anil Baghi Charitable TL CRISIL C 143.7 Assigned Society Shaheed Dr Anil Baghi Charitable CC CRISIL C 105 Assigned Society Shaheed Dr Anil Baghi Charitable Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 13.4 Assigned Society Fac Shree Hrishikeshaya Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Shree Hrishikeshaya Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95.7 Reaffirmed Shree Hrishikeshaya Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1202.8 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B' Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 475.2 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B' Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 84 Reaffirmed Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 1 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton CC CRISIL A 274 Reaffirmed Corporation Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 101 Reaffirmed Corporation Fac Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL A 124 Reaffirmed Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 1 Reaffirmed Fac Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.2 Assigned Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sri Balajiand CO CC CRISIL A 324 Reaffirmed Sri Balajiand CO Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 101 Reaffirmed Fac Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed Varun Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.7 Assigned Varun Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned Fac Varun Exports Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Vertellus Specialty Materials India TL CRISIL BB+ 18.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials India CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Zydus Healthcare CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)