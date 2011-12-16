Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Assignments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 224.4 Assigned Alankit Assignments Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1300 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Choudhari Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned East India Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 East India Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Faqir Chand Vinod Kumarand Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Gopal Glass Works Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Haldyn Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Himachal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding FaCRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Jindal Super Dall Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed K L Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Assigned Nagarsheth Shipbreakers LOC CRISIL A4 180 Assigned Quality Foils India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.9 Assigned Soham Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Placed Fac under Notice of Withdrawal Soham Polymers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Placed under Notice of Withdrawal Surpal Cycles Pvt Ltds LOC CRISIL A3 20 Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Mln Ultra Tech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Fac Ultra Tech Cement Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 521.8 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Cement Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 540 Assigned Alankit Assignments Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Assigned Alankit Assignments Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Annex Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Annex Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 349 Reaffirmed Axis Educational Society TL CRISIL D 149 Assigned Axis Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 451 Assigned Fac Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 95 Reaffirmed Fac Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Choudhari Construction Co CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Dhanturi Groupof Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 163.8 Assigned Dhanturi Groupof Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 36.2 Assigned Fac East India Technologies Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 136 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9.3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Faqir Chand Vinod Kumarand Co CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Gopal Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Suspended Gopal Glass Works Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Credit Gopal Glass Works Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 124.4 Suspended Haldyn Glass Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 62.7 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan upto the limit of Rs. 140.0 Mln Haldyn Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 292.3 Reaffirmed Fac Himachal Fibres Ltd CC Limit CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Himachal Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL B- 77.2 Reaffirmed Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Jindal Super Dall Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed K L Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed K L Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Fac Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC / Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit / Bill Discounting Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 55.6 Reaffirmed Fac Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 42.3 Reaffirmed Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Assigned Nagarsheth Shipbreakers CC * CRISIL B 40 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Oswal Pumps Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Oswal Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Quality Foils India Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 3.7 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 82.5 Assigned Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 40.6 Assigned Fac Soham Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Placed Fac under Notice of Withdrawal Soham Polymers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Placed under Notice of Withdrawal Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 60 Assigned Surpal Cycles Pvt Ltds CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 4000 Withdrawal Ultra Tech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 64000 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Cement Ltd External Commercial CRISIL AAA 20830 Reaffirmed Borrowing Ultra Tech Cement Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)