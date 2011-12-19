Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FB CRISIL A1+ 64950 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Dilpreet Tubes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Credit Hind Motors India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Reaffirmed I C I C I Securities Primary ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Dealership Ltd Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Manglam Yarn Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Patnaik Steeland Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Patnaik Steeland Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Patnaik Steeland Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Quality Stainless Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Quality Stainless Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Negotiation Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Tamboli Castings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Tamboli Castings Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 55.2 Reaffirmed Purchase Tamboli Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Tamboli Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned The Safire Industries LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned The Safire Offset Printers BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned The Safire Offset Printers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned United Conveyor Corporation India LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd United Conveyor Corporation India BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vela Steel Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autocop India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB@ CRISIL AAA 225300 Reaffirmed @ Rs.28.36 Billion of non-fund-based limits are interchangeable with fund-based limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Bonds Programme CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Dilpreet Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Hind Motors India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Hind Motors India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hind Motors India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Fac I C I C I Securities Primary Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Dealership Ltd I C I C I Securities Primary Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Dealership Ltd I C I C I Securities Primary Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 5200 Reaffirmed Dealership Ltd Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Keystone Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Manglam Yarn Agencies CC CRISIL BB 142.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.92.5 Million) Manglam Yarn Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.3 Reaffirmed Fac (Enhanced from Rs.1.5 Million) Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 14.1 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and export packing credit of Rs.150 Million and Rs.100 Million respectively, and Rs.50 Million interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit and purchase of bills Patnaik Steeland Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Patnaik Steeland Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL D 960 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Patnaik Steeland Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Fac CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Quality Stainless Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Quality Stainless Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 49.3 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 28.3 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 33.2 Reaffirmed Fac Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 43.9 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LT Loans CRISIL D 24.8 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LT Loans CRISIL D 12.3 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Corporate TL CRISIL D 26.9 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LT loans CRISIL D 13.7 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Shakti Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Shakti Spinners Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Book Debt CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned Fac Sri Durga Cloth Stores TL CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned Sri Durga Cloth Stores CC CRISIL BB- 31.5 Assigned Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 46.5 Assigned Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 12.5 Assigned Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 117.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Syndicate Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Syndicate Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Tamboli Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Tamboli Castings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 43 Reaffirmed Tamboli Castings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 9.2 Reaffirmed Credit The Safire Industries CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned The Safire Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 46.5 Assigned The Safire Offset Printers CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned The Safire Offset Printers LT Loan CRISIL B- 64.5 Assigned United Conveyor Corporation India WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd United Conveyor Corporation India CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd United Conveyor Corporation India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac United Conveyor Corporation India Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vela Steel Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.