Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 650 Enhanced from Rs.450 Million Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Devi Ironand Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed E P P Composites Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.35 Million for Bank Guarantee Ganesan Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltds Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltds LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 3800 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltds ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltds CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 enhanced from Rs.1000 Million Inland Road Transport Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 50 Assigned *includes proposed Rs.200 Million Inland Road Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Jindal Worldwide Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 106 Reaffirmed Kaprisa International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kaprisa International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned * Interchangeable with gold loan to the extent of Rs.20.0 Million M N C Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 160 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Enhanced from Rs.20.0 Million Reaffirmed Mylan Laboratories Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Including CPs Assigned Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 2130 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A1+' #Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyer's credit Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CP CRISIL A1 235 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A1+' National Bank for Agriculture and CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Development National Bank for Agriculture and One-Year CD ProgrammCRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Naveena Creations Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Discounting Naveena Creations Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Credit Naveena Creations Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Nevedha Knits Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Nevedha Knits Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned Nevedha Knits Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Discounting Fac Patni Computer Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 470 Reaffirmed #Includes proposed facility of Rs.390.0 Million Power Mech Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4500 Enhanced from Rs.2350.00 Million Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' Prince S W R Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Prince S W R Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Shree Shyam Spongeand Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed Swastik Stevedores Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Swastik Stevedores Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 43 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 380 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Post-Shipment Credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 580 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Foreign Bill Discounting and Bank Guarantee Technocraft Industries India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee of up to a maximum of Rs.10.0 Million Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Discounting Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bankfor Agricultureand FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Rural Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 39 Reaffirmed Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed *Includes gold card limit of Rs.30.00 Million Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reduced from Rs130.0 Million Reaffirmed Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Enhanced from Rs.300 Million Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B-' * Interchangeable with packing credit limit of Rs.40 Million Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B-' Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 6 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B-' Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL B 61.1 Upgraded Fac from 'CRISIL B-' Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 4300 Reaffirmed Bharat Papers Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 400 Suspended Bharat Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 1600 Suspended Bharat Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Binod Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned Binod Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Central Bank of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Issue Central Bank of India Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Issue Central Bank of India Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Issue Central Bank of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Issue Central Bank of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Issue Ch Sonpal Singh Memorial Charitable TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Trust Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 0.3 Assigned Fac Devi Ironand Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Devi Ironand Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Devi Ironand Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Fac E P P Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned E P P Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Ganesan Builders Ltd CC Limits CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Ganesan Builders Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltds Rupee TL* CRISIL AA- 8944.4 Reaffirmed *includes proposed limit of Rs.8,374.40 Million. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltds CC CRISIL AA- 3120 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltds Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA- 3730 Reaffirmed I C I C I Bank Ltd Series A6 PTCs CRISIL 2991.1 AAA(SO) i G A T E Global Solutions Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- Downgraded Rating from 'CCR AA' Inland Road Transport Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 650 Assigned *Includes proposed Rs.34.4 Million Jindal Worldwide Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 494.2 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 419.8 Reaffirmed M N C Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL 130.7 A(SO) equivalent Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL 1244.9 AAA(SO) equivalent Withdrawn Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 285 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Maxwell Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 167.5 Enhanced from Rs.127.5 Million Reaffirmed Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 286 Assigned Fac Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Enhanced from Rs.4.172 Billion *Limits interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Packing Credit/Bill Discounting/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL A 6750 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 6204 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' National Bankfor Agricultureand Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Rural Development National Bankfor Agricultureand Bonds CRISIL AAA 500000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Nevedha Knits LT Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Pal Stone Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Pal Stone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Enhanced from Rs.60.0 Million Reaffirmed Patni Computer Systems Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AA- 530 Downgraded from 'CRISIL AA+' *Interchangeable with bank guarantees and other non-fund-based facilities Power Mech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Enhanced from Rs.150.00 Million Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Power Mech Projects Ltd TL CRISIL A- 146.9 Enhanced from Rs.41.10 Million Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Power Mech Projects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Power Mech Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 3.1 Assigned Fac Prince S W R Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Prince S W R Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 340 Assigned Prince S W R Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Credit Prince S W R Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 18 Assigned Fac Shree Shyam Spongeand Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Spongeand Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 21 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Spongeand Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 241.5 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 1500 Assigned Issue Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7700 Reaffirmed Swastik Stevedores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed Swastik Stevedores Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 9.2 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL 1504.7 AAA(SO) equivalent ^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating process. Technocraft Industries India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 360 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in foreign currency Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 19.8 Assigned Vaya Jayanthi Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)