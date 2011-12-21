Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B C I Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1400 Enhanced from Rs.500 Mln Reaffirmed A S I P Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Enhanced from Rs.500 Mln Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Company Ltd LOC Limit CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jagannath Textile Company Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 102.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Includes Rs. 97.50 Mln for Bank Guarantee - Export promotion capital goods Jeevan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Kilitch Drugs India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+@ 350 Lakshmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Liners India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 65 Assigned Liners India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Liners India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed # includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Mln towards Bank Guarantee Liners India Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Liners India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds BG CRISIL A4 28.5 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Withdrawn Nezone Tubes Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 50 Withdrawn Nezone Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Withdrawn Pallipalayam Spinner Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Piyush Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Reddyand Reddy Importsand Exports BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Reddyand Reddy Importsand Exports LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltds ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed S. V. Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee of up to Rs.10.0 Mln Sukam Power Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1500 Enhanced from Rs.1200.0 Mln Reaffirmed Sukam Power Systems Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Sunraj Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Assigned Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A2 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Includes sub-limit for bill discounting and packing credit Rs.100.00 Mln Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 23 Reduced from Rs.50.00 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Zuari Cement Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Liners India Ltd FD FA- 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B C I Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Enhanced from Rs.150 Mln Reaffirmed A B C I Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Enhanced from Rs.40 Mln Reaffirmed A S I P Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Enhanced from Rs.200.0 Mln A S I P Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Baashyaam Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 48.9 Assigned Baashyaam Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 451.1 Assigned Fac Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd Subordinated Bonds CRISIL C 750 Downgraded Issue from CRISIL BB- Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL C 9240 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 760 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned C M Smithand Sons Ltd TL CRISIL D 420.6 Suspended C M Smithand Sons Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended C M Smithand Sons Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Fac Century Extrusions Ltd TL CRISILBBB- 102 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Tier II Bonds Assigned Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 97897 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 102103 Reaffirmed Fac Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA 20500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL AA 19500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 90000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Retail Bonds Issue CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Company Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1379.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jagannath Textile Company Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jagannath Textile Company Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 199.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jeevan Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Kilitch Drugs India Ltd CC CRISIL A-@ 300 Kilitch Drugs India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A-@ 235.7 Kilitch Drugs India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A-@ 97.2 Lakshmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Assigned Liners India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 96 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed *Rs 125.0 Mln of Cash Credit Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Mln towards Foreign Bill Discounting Liners India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 46.5 Reaffirmed Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.6 Assigned Mongia Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mongia Steel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 220 Assigned Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds LT Loan CRISIL B 25.1 Reaffirmed Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds CC CRISIL B 123 Reaffirmed Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds Stand By Line of CRISIL B 3.4 Reaffirmed Credit Nezone Tubes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Nezone Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Withdrawn Nezone Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 15 Withdrawn Pallipalayam Spinner Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Pallipalayam Spinner Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 149.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Pallipalayam Spinner Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Petronet C C K Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Petronet C C K Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 470 Reaffirmed Petronet C C K Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 942.3 Reaffirmed Fac Piyush Enterprises CC CRISIL B- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Piyush Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 45 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Reddyand Reddy Automobiles CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Reddyand Reddy Automobiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac Reddyand Reddy Importsand Exports CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Reddyand Reddy Importsand Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Fac Reliance Infrastructure Ltds NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Fac Reliance Infrastructure Ltds Bond Programme CRISIL AA+ 13000 Reaffirmed S. V. Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 172.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 137.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 59.8 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 230.2 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 29.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 4.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Steelcast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 196.2 Suspended Steelcast Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB/ 106.8 Suspended Stable * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency up to a limit of 106.80 Mln Sukam Power Systems Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Enhanced from Rs.1700.0 Mln Reaffirmed Sukam Power Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 720 Enhanced from Rs.500.0 Mln* Reaffirmed *Includes a proposed limit of Rs.143.2 Mln Sunraj Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Sunraj Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 510 Enhanced from Rs.210.00 Mln* Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ** Includes sub-limit for packing credit, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reduced from Rs.93.00 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 206.4 Reaffirmed Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL D 72 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10.00 Mln for packing credit limit and Rs.10.00 Mln for foreign bills discounting limit Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Limit Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG Limit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed T I Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned T I Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned Zuari Cement Ltd TL CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd CC CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 