Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B C I Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1400 Enhanced
from Rs.500
Mln Reaffirmed
A S I P Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Century Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Century Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Enhanced
from Rs.500
Mln
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd LOC Limit CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 102.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
*Includes Rs. 97.50 Mln for Bank Guarantee - Export promotion capital goods
Jeevan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Kilitch Drugs India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+@ 350
Lakshmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Liners India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 65 Assigned
Liners India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Liners India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
# includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Mln towards Bank Guarantee
Liners India Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Liners India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed
Mongia Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds BG CRISIL A4 28.5 Reaffirmed
Nezone Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Withdrawn
Nezone Tubes Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 50 Withdrawn
Nezone Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Withdrawn
Pallipalayam Spinner Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed
Piyush Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended
Reddyand Reddy Importsand Exports BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Reddyand Reddy Importsand Exports LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltds ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed
S. V. Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee of up to Rs.10.0 Mln
Sukam Power Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1500 Enhanced
from
Rs.1200.0 Mln
Reaffirmed
Sukam Power Systems Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
Sunraj Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Assigned
Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A2 170 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
*Includes sub-limit for bill discounting and packing credit Rs.100.00 Mln
Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 23 Reduced
from
Rs.50.00 Mln
Upgraded from CRISIL A3+
Zuari Cement Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Liners India Ltd FD FA- 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B C I Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Enhanced
from Rs.150
Mln Reaffirmed
A B C I Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Enhanced
from Rs.40
Mln Reaffirmed
A S I P Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Enhanced
from
Rs.200.0 Mln
A S I P Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Baashyaam Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 48.9 Assigned
Baashyaam Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 451.1 Assigned
Fac
Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd Subordinated Bonds CRISIL C 750 Downgraded
Issue from
CRISIL BB-
Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL C 9240 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 760 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BB-
Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
C M Smithand Sons Ltd TL CRISIL D 420.6 Suspended
C M Smithand Sons Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended
C M Smithand Sons Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended
Fac
Century Extrusions Ltd TL CRISILBBB- 102 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Tier II
Bonds
Assigned
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 97897 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 102103 Reaffirmed
Fac
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA 20500 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL AA 19500 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 90000 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Retail Bonds Issue CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1379.6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450.2 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 199.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Jeevan Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Kilitch Drugs India Ltd CC CRISIL A-@ 300
Kilitch Drugs India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A-@ 235.7
Kilitch Drugs India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A-@ 97.2
Lakshmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Liners India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 96 Reaffirmed
Liners India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed
*Rs 125.0 Mln of Cash Credit Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Mln towards Foreign Bill Discounting
Liners India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 46.5 Reaffirmed
Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed
Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned
Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.6 Assigned
Mongia Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Mongia Steel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 220 Assigned
Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds LT Loan CRISIL B 25.1 Reaffirmed
Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds CC CRISIL B 123 Reaffirmed
Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds Stand By Line of CRISIL B 3.4 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nezone Tubes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
Nezone Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Withdrawn
Nezone Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 15 Withdrawn
Pallipalayam Spinner Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Pallipalayam Spinner Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 149.1 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Pallipalayam Spinner Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned
Petronet C C K Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed
Petronet C C K Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 470 Reaffirmed
Petronet C C K Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 942.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Piyush Enterprises CC CRISIL B- 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Piyush Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 45 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B+
Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Reddyand Reddy Automobiles CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Reddyand Reddy Automobiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Fac
Reddyand Reddy Importsand Exports CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Reddyand Reddy Importsand Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned
Fac
Reliance Infrastructure Ltds NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned
Fac
Reliance Infrastructure Ltds Bond Programme CRISIL AA+ 13000 Reaffirmed
S. V. Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 172.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 137.5 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BB
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 59.8 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 230.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 29.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sourabh Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 4.5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Steelcast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 196.2 Suspended
Steelcast Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB/ 106.8 Suspended
Stable
* Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency up to a limit of 106.80 Mln
Sukam Power Systems Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Enhanced
from
Rs.1700.0 Mln
Reaffirmed
Sukam Power Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 720 Enhanced
from
Rs.500.0 Mln*
Reaffirmed
*Includes a proposed limit of Rs.143.2 Mln
Sunraj Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned
Sunraj Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 510 Enhanced
from
Rs.210.00 Mln*
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB
** Includes sub-limit for packing credit, letter of credit, and bank guarantee
Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reduced
from
Rs.93.00 Mln
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 206.4 Reaffirmed
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL D 72 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10.00 Mln for packing credit limit and Rs.10.00 Mln for foreign
bills discounting limit
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting Limit
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG Limit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
T I Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned
T I Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned
Zuari Cement Ltd TL CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Zuari Cement Ltd CC CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)