Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.6 Assigned Alutop LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 22 Reaffirmed Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 96 Reaffirmed Discounting# #Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bills Exchange and Bills Receivable Discounting Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 96 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Astral Poly Technik Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed ^Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are fully interchangeable Astral Poly Technik Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed No Notes Cadbury India Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 4340 Enhanced from Rs.1150 Million Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned D M R Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Drolia Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2080 Enhanced from Rs.700 Million Reaffirmed Dutta Engineering Works Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Dutta Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Dutta Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 25 Enhanced from Rs.15.0 Million Reaffirmed Great Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Great Offshore Ltd BG/LOC # CRISIL A2 2500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 # Including proposed facility of Rs.0.65 Billion Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 345 Assigned Hi Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt Buyer's Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Ltd Hi Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 3487.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Lastra Niraj Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1500 Enhanced from Rs.150.00 Million^ ^ Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit facility Mahavir Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 148.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed N S Nayakand Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1 500 Enhanced from Rs.300 Million Downgraded From CRISIL A1+ Renny Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Renny Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 S B G Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned S R M B Srijan Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended S R M B Srijan Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Suspended S R M B Srijan Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 195 Suspended Discounting Fac S R Timber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Shree Kangra Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shree Kangra Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd LOC/Buyers Credit CRISIL A2 1100 Enhanced from Rs.900 Million Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1475 Assigned Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.4 Assigned Alutop LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23.1 Reaffirmed Alutop CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd TL CRISIL A 848.5 Enhanced from Rs.443.3 Million Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC CRISIL A 900 Enhanced from Rs.750.0 Million* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Buyers credit and Short Term Loan Astral Poly Technik Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 56.5 Reaffirmed Fac Cadbury India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 360 Enhanced from Rs.250 Million* *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee up to Rs.250 Million Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 750 Assigned D M R Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Dev Bhumi Ispat CC Limit CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Ispat TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Ispat LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Dutta Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Fac Dutta Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Great Offshore Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 11000 Downgraded from CRISIL A *Including proposed facility of Rs.2.98 Billion Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Hi Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Enhanced Ltd from Rs.140.0 Million Hi Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt TL Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Enhanced Ltd from Rs.82.0 Million Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 5079.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans (WCDL), packing credit and bill discounting limits (export & local) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2961.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL 2000 Assigned AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.6% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1230 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds CRISIL 770 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 11.00% Bonds CRISIL 800 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 6.5% Bonds CRISIL 490 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.35% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Lastra Niraj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B' M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A-/ 10 Reduced Stable from Rs.100.0 Million Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A-/ 30 Assigned Fac Stable Ma Bhagwati Sugar Mill Ltds CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Ma Bhagwati Sugar Mill Ltds TL CRISIL D 179 Reaffirmed Mahavir Metal Corporation CC Fac * CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit limits Mando India Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 575 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, purchase bill discounting, and sales bill discounting. Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed N S Nayakand Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned N Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CrediCRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed N Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CreditCRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed N Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Fac Nalagarh Steel Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL B- 175 Reaffirmed Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Nippon Audiotronix Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 160 Reaffirmed Pan Fueltech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Pan Fueltech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Fac Renny Strips Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Renny Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Revti Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 71.5 Assigned Revti Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Assigned S B G Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned S R M B Srijan Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Suspended S R M B Srijan Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended S R Timber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed S R Timber Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit S R Timber Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed: Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20.4 Assigned Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Shree Kangra Steel Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL B-/ 48.5 Reaffirmed Stable Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB+ 364.9 Reaffirmed Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 15.1 Reaffirmed Turakhia Ferromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed United Marine Services TL CRISIL D 97.9 Assigned United Marine Services CC CRISIL D 2 Assigned V S B Paper Products CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned V S B Paper Products LT Loan CRISIL D 58.5 Assigned V S B Paper Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 32.4 Assigned Fac Varda Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.8 Assigned Varda Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned * includes a sub limit of Letter of Credit and Standby Line of Credit of Rs.10 Million and Rs.7.5 Million respectively Viswaat Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)