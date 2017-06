Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Distilleries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Loan Fac CRISIL A1+ 4250 Reduced from Rs.9.50 Bln Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Geena Garments Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Credit* * Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are fully interchangeable (both ways) Geena Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Discounting* * Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are fully interchangeable (both ways) Geena Garments Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Geena Garments Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned under LOC Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Enhanced from Rs.10 Mln Reaffirmed I Land F S Transportation Networks ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A1 # 7300 Ltd I Land F S Transportation Networks BG Fac CRISIL A1 # 8600 Ltd I Land F S Transportation Networks CP CRISIL A1 # 2000 Ltd Kay Kay Overseas Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Linc Penand Plastics Ltd Export Packing CrediCRISIL A2+ 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 (Placed under Notice of Withdrawal) Linc Penand Plastics Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A2+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Linus Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Lloyd Electricand Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3560 Enhanced from Rs.2.31 Bln^ ^ Includes standby line of credit for foreign subsidiaries for Rs.100 Million from Standard Chartered Bank and EUR3.5 million from ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lloyd Electricand Engineering Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1 2000 Enhanced from Rs.1.0 Bln Micro Inks Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned S P I Industries Pvt Ltds LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned S S S Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Saurav Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Saurav Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Surajmull Gouti BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Surajmull Gouti Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned The Mysore Paper Mills Ltds LOC* CRISIL A4 550 Reaffirmed * Letter of credit includes inland Letter of credit and foreign Letter of credit The Mysore Paper Mills Ltds BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Universal Medicap Ltd LOC & Bill CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting^ ^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee V F C Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 43 Reaffirmed V F C Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Vestment Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17 Assigned Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 Enhanced from Rs.455 Mln Amrut Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Fac Annapoorani Yarns CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Annapoorani Yarns LT Loan CRISIL B- 53 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan FaCRISIL AA+ 10350 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Loan Fac CRISIL AA+ 41250 Enhanced from Rs.17.25 Bln Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 14150 Enhanced Fac from Rs.7.90 Bln Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Steel CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Steel Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Steel LOC CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Geena Garments LT Loan CRISIL BB- 27.4 Assigned Geena Garments Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Fac Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Enhanced from Rs.80 Mln Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned I Land F S Transportation Networks LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A # 9150 Ltd I Land F S Transportation Networks CC Fac CRISIL A # 500 Ltd I Land F S Transportation Networks NCDs CRISIL A # 250 Ltd Kay Kay Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Laxmi Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 4.7 Assigned Laxmi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Laxmi Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned Fac Linc Penand Plastics Ltd CC Fac* CRISIL A- 155 Downgraded from CRISIL A Placed under Notice of Withdrawal *Up to Rs.25 million interchangeable with export packing credit, and up to Rs.60 million interchangeable with short-term loan Linus Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Lloyd Electricand Engineering Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electricand Engineering Ltd CC Limits CRISIL A+ 2410 Enhanced from Rs.2 Bln* Reaffirmed * Cash credit limits sanctioned by State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur includes inland bill discounting limits of Rs.60 Million Lloyd Electricand Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 928.8 Enhanced from Rs.910 Mln Reaffirmed Lloyd Electricand Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 71.2 Assigned Fac Lloyd Electricand Engineering Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned Credit Majestic Exports TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Majestic Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 54.6 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Majestic Exports Export Packing Cr. CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Majestic Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL D 67 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Majestic Exports BG CRISIL D 6.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Polyblends India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Rajasthan Lime Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac S P I Industries Pvt Ltds CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned S S S Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned S S S Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Sai Bhaskar Irons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned Sai Bhaskar Irons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Sai Bhaskar Irons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10 Assigned Fac Shalby Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shalby Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 410.2 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.1 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with gold loan facility The Mysore Paper Mills Ltds CC Limit CRISIL C 450 Reaffirmed Universal Medicap Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Universal Medicap Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Credit Universal Medicap Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Universal Medicap Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 76 Reaffirmed Fac V F C Industries Pvt Ltd CC Limit#*@ CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed @Rs.21.0 million of cash credit includes sublimit Rs.5.0 million of packing credit *Rs.23.0 million of cash credit includes sublimit Rs.5.0 million of packing credit #Rs.71.0 million of cash credit includes sublimit of Rs.5.0 million of packing credit and Rs.20.0 million of bill purchase and bill discounting facility V F C Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.6 Reaffirmed V F C Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12.9 Assigned Fac Vestment Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned Vijayeswari Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1734.1 Suspended Vijayeswari Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Vijayeswari Textiles Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 802.5 Suspended Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.6 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 73.4 Reaffirmed Fac Yama Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 76.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 