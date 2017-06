Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B B K Leathers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 18 Reaffirmed Credit B B K Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Negotiation B B K Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 195 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed C R I Pumps Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 550 Enhanced from Rs.300 Mln C R I Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed ^Rs.50.00 Mln interchangeable with bank guarantee C R I Pumps Pvt Ltd of BG CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Composites Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Composites Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Hindustan Composites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 160 Neeraj Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned O S D Coke LOC CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 411.2 Enhanced from Rs.330 Mln Quick N Safe Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Enhanced from Rs.20 Mln S K G Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed S K G Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed S R Log Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed S R Worth Ayat Niryat LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sanzyme Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 46 Reaffirmed Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Packing credit* CRISIL A2 90 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation of Rs.57.0 Mln Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Enhanced from Rs.100 Mln** Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ **Fully interchangeable with standby letter of credit Senco Gold Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *fully interchangeable with standby letter of credit Tecpro Infra Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Tecpro Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Union Krushak Seva Sahakari Sanstha ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A4 74.3 Suspended Ltd V N S Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Vallabh Textiles Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeing Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Discounting* * Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting are fully interchangeable (both ways) Victus Dyeing Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Credit Victus Dyeing Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Credit Victus Dyeing BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Enhanced from Rs.50 Mln Vijayasri Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Y F C Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Charters Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL 950 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended B B K Leathers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Devi Foundation TL CRISIL D 105 Suspended Borax Morarji Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2.2 Reaffirmed Fac C R I Pumps Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1293.2 Reaffirmed *Rs.630.00 Mln interchangeable with working capital demand loan and Rs.663.20 Mln interchangeable with working capital demand loan/packing credit in foreign currency C R I Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1040.4 Reaffirmed Cascade Commerce Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd LOC/BG* CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Cash Credit Limit. Comet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Devsons Products CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Assigned Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 92 Assigned Credit Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 1528 Assigned Credit Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Line of Credit Goyal Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Enhanced from Rs.180 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A- Goyal Proteins Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Goyal Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 29 Reduced from Rs.32.8 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A- Goyal Vegoils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Enhanced from Rs.100 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A- Goyal Vegoils Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Goyal Vegoils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 24.7 Reduced from Rs.34.1 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A- Hap Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Hindustan Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Composites Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 89 Reaffirmed Fac Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 210 Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 0.4 Assigned Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Export packing credit of Rs 25 Mln. and Bank Guarantee of Rs 2 Mln. Neeraj Builders CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Neeraj Builders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 51.5 Assigned Fac O S D Coke CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Pioneer Spinningand Weaving Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Pioneer Spinningand Weaving Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pioneer Spinningand Weaving Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Powerlinks Transmission Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2300 Enhanced from Rs.1600 Mln Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 4 Assigned Quick N Safe Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Quick N Safe Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Rama Hi Power Tech TL CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Rama Hi Power Tech CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL B+ 152.5 Enhanced from Rs.130 Mln Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed * One-way, fully inter-changeable with cash credit facility S K G Refractories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed S K G Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed S K G Refractories Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed S R Log Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed S R Worth Ayat Niryat CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed S R Worth Ayat Niryat Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit Sahul Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 59.9 Assigned Sahul Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sanzyme Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed * includes proposed cash credit of Rs.65 Mln;includes proposed letter of credit of Rs.11 Mln Sanzyme Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 88 Reaffirmed Senco Gold Impex Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned ^Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan/export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency Senco Gold Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 350 Enhanced from Rs.150 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL BBB **fully interchangeable with gold metal loan Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Optionally CRISIL 4000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Fully-Convertible AAA(SO) Debentures Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned * Includes an Letter of Credit sub-limit of Rs.100 Mln Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 450 Assigned Fac Sikkim Industrial Developmentand LT Loan Fac CRISIL 2107 Assigned Investment Corporation Ltd BB+(SO) Tecpro Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 U L C C S I T Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1260 Assigned Union Krushak Seva Sahakari Sanstha LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B- 57.7 Suspended Ltd Union Krushak Seva Sahakari Sanstha CC Fac CRISIL B- 0.4 Suspended Ltd V N S Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Vallabh Textiles Company Ltd CC CRISIL BB 252.5 Reaffirmed Vallabh Textiles Company Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1107.9 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeing LT Loan CRISIL BB- 133.8 Assigned Victus Dyeing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Fac Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Fac Vijayasri Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Enhanced from Rs.165 Mln Vijayasri Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 197.5 Enhanced from Rs.185 Mln Vikrant Auto Suspensions CC* CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned * Includes sub limit of Export packing credit of Rs.10 Mln Y F C Projects Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.150 Mln for Foreign Currency Non Resident loan Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)