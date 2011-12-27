Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Diageo India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Diageo India Pvt Ltd LOC Limit CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 730 Enhanced from Rs.480.00 million Polisetty Somasundaram Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram Packing Credit LimitCRISIL A2 1250 Enhanced from Rs.950.0 Million Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing CrediCRISIL A2 625 Assigned Threshers Pvt Ltd Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 5 Assigned Threshers Pvt Ltd Fac R K B Miningand Infrastructure LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1900 S R V Telecom Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed ^Rs 20 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed # One way interchangeability of Limit from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee. Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Enhanced from Rs.25 Million Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Fac Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 630 Enhanced from Rs.280.0 Million The Supreme Industries Ltd Payment Guarantee # CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments. The Supreme Industries Ltd Bills Discount/ChequCRISIL A1+ 65 Reaffirmed Purchase # #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments. The Supreme Industries Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments. The Supreme Industries Ltd Export Bill PurchaseCRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed # #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments. The Supreme Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme# CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments. The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC/BG # CRISIL A1+ 2460.4 Reaffirmed #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments. Vallabh Steel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 265 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Plaanate Indostry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B' Auto Plaanate Indostry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 97.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B' Avenues Pharmaceutical Associates CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Avenues Pharmaceutical Associates Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B- 600 Reaffirmed Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran CC CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chaudhary Ingots Pvt Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 500 Suspended Diageo India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 280 Reaffirmed Fac Diageo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1210 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft limit and working capital demand loans Eagle Infra India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Enhanced from Rs.10.00 million Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Enhanced from Rs.250.00 million Eagle Infra India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Enhanced Fac from Rs.10.00 million Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 430 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed Jand K Aluminium Company CC Limit CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Jand K Aluminium Company TL CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed Jand K Aluminium Company LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Krantiveer Vasantrao Narayanrao Naik TL CRISIL B- 188.7 Assigned Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha Mohan Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Polisetty Somasundaram CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Threshers Pvt Ltd Credit* * Fully interchangeable with cash credit; R K B Miningand Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fac Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 460 S R V Telecom Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 92 Upgraded from CRISIL C *Rs.30 Million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee S R V Telecom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 31 Upgraded from CRISIL D Withdrawn S R V Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 28 Assigned Fac Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting * CRISIL B- 500 Assigned * Interchangeable with EPC (Export Packing credit) and PCFC (Packaging credit in foreign currency) Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 19.3 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92 Assigned Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BB 117.6 Reduced from Rs.120.0 Million Reaffirmed Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 37.4 Reduced from Rs.60.0 Million Reaffirmed Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with cash credit The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft # CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments. The Supreme Industries Ltd CC # CRISIL AA- 1634.6 Reaffirmed #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments. The Supreme Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan *# CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit, payment undertaking, pre-shipment credit, and post-shipment credit; includes proposed limit of Rs.5.4 million #The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments. Vallabh Steel Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 13 Reaffirmed Vallabh Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB/ 17 Reaffirmed Fac Vallabh Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB/ 408 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.