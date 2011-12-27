Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Diageo India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Diageo India Pvt Ltd LOC Limit CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 730 Enhanced
from
Rs.480.00
million
Polisetty Somasundaram Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Polisetty Somasundaram Packing Credit LimitCRISIL A2 1250 Enhanced
from
Rs.950.0
Million
Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing CrediCRISIL A2 625 Assigned
Threshers Pvt Ltd
Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 5 Assigned
Threshers Pvt Ltd Fac
R K B Miningand Infrastructure LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1900
S R V Telecom Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
^Rs 20 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed
# One way interchangeability of Limit from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee.
Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Enhanced
from Rs.25
Million
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 50 Assigned
Fac
Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 630 Enhanced
from
Rs.280.0
Million
The Supreme Industries Ltd Payment Guarantee # CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
#The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not
participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments.
The Supreme Industries Ltd Bills Discount/ChequCRISIL A1+ 65 Reaffirmed
Purchase #
#The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not
participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments.
The Supreme Industries Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed
#The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not
participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments.
The Supreme Industries Ltd Export Bill PurchaseCRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed
#
#The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not
participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments.
The Supreme Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme# CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
#The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not
participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments.
The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC/BG # CRISIL A1+ 2460.4 Reaffirmed
#The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not
participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments.
Vallabh Steel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 265 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Auto Plaanate Indostry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B'
Auto Plaanate Indostry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 97.7 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B'
Avenues Pharmaceutical Associates CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Avenues Pharmaceutical Associates Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B- 600 Reaffirmed
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran CC CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Chaudhary Ingots Pvt Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BB 55 Suspended
Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 500 Suspended
Diageo India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 280 Reaffirmed
Fac
Diageo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1210 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with overdraft limit and working capital demand loans
Eagle Infra India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Enhanced
from
Rs.10.00
million
Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Enhanced
from
Rs.250.00
million
Eagle Infra India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Enhanced
Fac from
Rs.10.00
million
Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 430 Reaffirmed
Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed
Jand K Aluminium Company CC Limit CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed
Jand K Aluminium Company TL CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed
Jand K Aluminium Company LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Krantiveer Vasantrao Narayanrao Naik TL CRISIL B- 188.7 Assigned
Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha
Mohan Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned
Polisetty Somasundaram CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned
Threshers Pvt Ltd Credit*
* Fully interchangeable with cash credit;
R K B Miningand Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Fac
Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 460
S R V Telecom Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 92 Upgraded
from CRISIL
C
*Rs.30 Million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
S R V Telecom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 31 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D Withdrawn
S R V Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 28 Assigned
Fac
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting * CRISIL B- 500 Assigned
* Interchangeable with EPC (Export Packing credit) and PCFC (Packaging credit in foreign
currency)
Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 19.3 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92 Assigned
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BB 117.6 Reduced
from
Rs.120.0
Million
Reaffirmed
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 37.4 Reduced
from
Rs.60.0
Million
Reaffirmed
Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with cash credit
The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft # CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
#The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not
participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments.
The Supreme Industries Ltd CC # CRISIL AA- 1634.6 Reaffirmed
#The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not
participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments.
The Supreme Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan *# CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit, payment undertaking, pre-shipment credit, and
post-shipment credit; includes proposed limit of Rs.5.4 million
#The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and The Supreme Industries Ltd did not
participate in the Rating Committee Meeting, and the rating process, for these instruments.
Vallabh Steel Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 13 Reaffirmed
Vallabh Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB/ 17 Reaffirmed
Fac
Vallabh Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB/ 408 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
