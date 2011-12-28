Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Concord Fortune Minerals India Pvt Packing Credit * CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3+ * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and standby letter of credit;*Includes sublimit of overdraft facility of Rs.13.2 Million D L F Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 17640 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 D L F Ltd BGs CRISIL A2+ 6770 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 D L F Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 12290 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 D L F Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2+ 30000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Desmet Ballestra India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 60 Assigned Fac Desmet Ballestra India Pvt Ltd BG Fac* CRISIL A1 270 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Rs.30.0 Million of letter of credit facility Dewas Soya Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Dewas Soya Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 216 Reaffirmed H N B Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed H N B Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Indian Tobacco Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 500 Assigned Kataline Infraproducts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Kataline Infraproducts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kataria Automobiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Enhanced from Rs.220 Mln Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 227.5 Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Maco Corporation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Maco Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 240 Assigned Mayfair Hotelsand Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Multimetals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Assigned Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Pidilite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Short term loans, Buyers credit and Packing credit in foreign currency(PCFC) Pidilite Industries Ltd ST loans@ CRISIL A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with Pre-shipment credit (PC), Post-shipment credit (PSC), Standby letter of credit (SBLC),Bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit and buyers credit Piem Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Piem Hotels Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Fac Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit* * fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Fac Redington India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4160 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 614.6 Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 39800 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1 3500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC and BG**# CRISIL A1 795 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ # Transferred from Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd post amalgamation of Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd with Sterlite Technologies Ltd.;**Interchangeable facilities Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LOC and BG#CRISIL A1 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ # Transferred from Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd post amalgamation of Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd with Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110.5 Reaffirmed Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Thermosystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Trend Setters International Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed * Export Packing Credit and Bill Discounting limits are wholly interchangeable Trend Setters International Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Credit* * Export Packing Credit and Bill Discounting limits are wholly interchangeable Trend Setters International LOC** CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed ** Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are wholly interchangeable Trend Setters International BG** CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed ** Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are wholly interchangeable Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 235 Reaffirmed Vijaynath Interiorsand Exteriors Pvt LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Vodafone India Ltd Letters of Credit/ CRISIL A1+ 45500 Reaffirmed BGs* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd; includes Rs.63.50 Billion of proposed rupee term loans Vodafone India Ltd ST Loans CRISIL A1+ 47500 Enhanced from Rs.27.45 Bln# #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries; includes proposed limit of Rs.27.26 Billion Vodafone India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Including CP Programme Reaffirmed Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 14000 Enhanced from Rs.5 Bln* *Re-allocated from short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries; includes proposed limit of Rs.5 Billion Welknown Polyesters Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Welknown Polyesters Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B K Threshers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 1000 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit B K Threshers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 950 Assigned Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Bhanot Constructionand Housing Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B C I M S Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Centurion Schoolof Rural Enterprise LT Loan CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed Management Trust D L F Info City Developers Rupee TL CRISIL A- 2350 Downgraded Chandigarh Ltd from CRISIL A D L F Info City Developers Kolkata Rupee TL CRISIL A- 5000 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A D L F Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 50000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ D L F Ltd TL* CRISIL A 116560 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ *Includes proposed limit of Rs.1.23 Billion D L F Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 4040 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 95 Reaffirmed Dewas Soya Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 29 Reaffirmed Fair Deal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned H N B Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed H N B Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Fac i Energy Wind Farms Theni Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 680 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Indian Tobacco Traders CC CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Kataline Infraproducts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Kataline Infraproducts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Kataline Infraproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Fac Kataria Automobiles Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 850 Enhanced from Rs.270 Mln Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Enhanced from Rs.185.5 Mln Reaffirmed Khokan Motors Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Lambda Eastern Telecommunication Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lambda Eastern Telecommunication Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lambda Eastern Telecommunication Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mayfair Hotelsand Resorts Goa Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mayfair Hotelsand Resorts Goa Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mayfair Hotelsand Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+/ 30 Downgraded Negative from CRISIL BBB Mayfair Hotelsand Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BB+/ 360 Downgraded Negative from CRISIL BBB Multimetals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Multimetals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed National Securities Clearing Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Rating P S R Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 257.8 Enhanced from Rs.141.7 Mln Reaffirmed Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 30 Assigned Pidilite Industries Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA+ 600 Reaffirmed Pidilite Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 1600 Reaffirmed ^ interchangeable with Working capital demand laon(WCDL) Redington India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 7274 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd WC Demand Loans CRISIL AA- 2350 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AA- 2266 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 391.1 Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1287.3 S S Z Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Letter of comfort Rs.200.00 Million; *Includes sublimit of Cash Credit of Rs.50.00 Million Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 553.3 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Sneha Foodsand Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 387.5 Reaffirmed Sneha Foodsand Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Starwing Developers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 5200 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC*# CRISIL A+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- # Transferred from Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd post amalgamation of Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd with Sterlite Technologies Ltd.;*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed CC# CRISIL A+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- # Transferred from Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd post amalgamation of Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd with Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 45 Downgraded Fac# from CRISIL AA- # Transferred from Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd post amalgamation of Sterlite Infra-Tech Ltd with Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Trend Setters International TL# CRISIL C 113.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- # Includes proposed limit of Rs.89.9 Million Vardhman Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 189 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 451 Reaffirmed Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 41 Assigned Vijaynath Interiorsand Exteriors Pvt CC CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Vijaynath Interiorsand Exteriors Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7.5 Downgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL BBB- Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 120000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd; includes Rs.63.50 Billion of proposed rupee term loans Welknown Polyesters Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3124 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Welknown Polyesters Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 196.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Welknown Polyesters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1355 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Welknown Polyesters Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 1842 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 