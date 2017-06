Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D K Basak Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned East End Silks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Discounting East End Silks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned East End Silks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned East End Silks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Easyaccess Financial Services Ltds ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Fenner India Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ *Interchangeable between pre-shipment and post-shipment credit Fenner India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 483 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ ** Fully interchangeable with each other Fenner India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 479 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ ** Fully interchangeable with each other Fenner India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Ghatprabha Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 32 Assigned Intercontinental Service Agencies LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Bureau Ltd Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Medi Pharma Drug House LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Megha Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ms Santosh Kumar Singh BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned N C C Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60570 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ N C C Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ N C C Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 4930 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ N C C Ltd CP CRISIL A1 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Oriental Metalworks Export Packing Cr. CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Oriental Metalworks Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4 76 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.15.0 Million Oriental Metalworks Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Fac Power Mech Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4500 Reaffirmed Propack Industries Kunal Plastics BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Propack Industries Kunal Plastics LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Shree Electromelts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd FCNR(B)ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 42 Reaffirmed Southern Spinnersand Processors Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee T C N S Clothing Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 11.6 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fenner India Ltd FD Programme FAA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3 M India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed D K Basak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40.8 Assigned East North Interconnection Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Downgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL A Easyaccess Financial Services Ltds WC Demand Loans* CRISIL A+ 5550 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans/short-term loans Easyaccess Financial Services Ltds Proposed LT Bk Fac**CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with working capital demand loan /cash credit/overdraft/FCNR/short-term loans Fenner India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Fenner India Ltd LT Loans CRISIL A+ 427.5 Reaffirmed Fenner India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 344 Reaffirmed Fenner India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 76 Reaffirmed Fenner India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Fac Ghatprabha Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Term-Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Harrow Educational Society TL CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Hyderabad Securityand Offset CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Printers Ltd Hyderabad Securityand Offset LT Loan CRISIL B+ 59.5 Assigned Printers Ltd Info Services LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned Info Services CC CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Info Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Fac Intercontinental Service Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Bureau Ltd Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Jagannath Instituteof Technologyand Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Management Trust Jagannath Instituteof Technologyand LT Loan CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Management Trust K C Soniand Sons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned K C Soniand Sons Steels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned K C Soniand Sons Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned K C Soniand Sons Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 20 Assigned Fac K L A Foods India CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned K L A Foods India TL CRISIL B- 14.5 Assigned K L A Foods India Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 21.3 Assigned Kirtiman Agro Genetics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.1 Assigned Kirtiman Agro Genetics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned L S R Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 77 Assigned L S R Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned L S R Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Lath Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Lath Industries CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Mayfair Hotelsand Resorts Sikkim Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 14.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Mayfair Hotelsand Resorts Sikkim Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 395 Reaffirmed Ltd Medi Pharma Drug House CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Megha Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ms Landmark Treasure LT Loan CRISIL BB 146.3 Assigned Ms Landmark Treasure Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 3.7 Assigned Fac Ms Santosh Kumar Singh CC CRISIL B 48.7 Assigned Ms Santosh Kumar Singh Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.3 Assigned Credit Ms Santosh Kumar Singh Rupee TL CRISIL B 1 Assigned N C C Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- N C C Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- N C C Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 11500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Power Mech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Power Mech Projects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Power Mech Projects Ltd TL CRISIL A- 146.9 Reaffirmed Power Mech Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 3.1 Reaffirmed Fac Praveen Capital Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Propack Industries Kunal Plastics TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Propack Industries Kunal Plastics CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Propack Industries Kunal Plastics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 12 Assigned Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 56.4 Assigned Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 260 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.40.00 Million Shiva Parvati Poultry Feed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Shiva Parvati Poultry Feed Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Shree Electromelts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Cash Credit Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Southern Spinnersand Processors Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 90.2 Reaffirmed Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sugavaneswara Fund 3 Years Series B Surendraand Co LT Loan CRISIL BB 167 Reaffirmed Surendraand Co Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BB 19 Assigned Fac Surendraand Co CC CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed T C N S Clothing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Assigned T C N S Clothing Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3.8 Assigned T C N S Clothing Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 136.2 Assigned Fac Todays Writing Product Ltd CC CRISIL D 765 Suspended Todays Writing Product Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 105 Suspended Fac Todays Writing Product Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Todays Writing Product Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Suspended Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 43 Assigned Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby line of CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Credit Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 6.5 Assigned Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 60.7 Assigned Vikas Cotton Ginningand Pressing CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Vikas Cotton Ginningand Pressing Rupee TL CRISIL D 15.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)